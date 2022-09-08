Catherine Zeta-Jones Isn’t The Only Actress Playing Morticia Addams This Fall, Here’s Where Teri Hatcher Will Portray The Icon

From television to movies to Broadway shows, it seems like the world can’t get enough of the creepy and kooky Addams Family. Many are excited for Catherine Zeta-Jones to take on the role of Morticia in the upcoming Netflix series Wednesday, but she’s not the only one playing the iconic part. Teri Hatcher will also play Morticia in an exciting new project.

Hatcher Will Play Morticia In A Production Of ‘The Addams Family’ Musical

It was just announced that the Desperate Housewives star will join the cast of 5-Star Theatricals production of The Addams Family musical. Hatcher will play the iconic role of Morticia Addams, the family matriarch.

The rest of the cast has not been announced, but it’s sure to include more star power. The original Broadway cast of The Addams Family included Nathan Lane as Gomez and Bebe Neuwirth as Morticia.

The musical version of the famous ghoulish family is beloved by musical theater fans. The show was nominated for two Tony Awards and won Drama Desk and Drama League Awards, as well as an Outer Critics Circle Award.

Hatcher’s Stage Experience

Some might be surprised to hear that Hatcher is joining the cast of a musical, but the actress has plenty of stage experience. Hatcher was part of the original off-Broadway production of The Vagina Monologues and joined the touring company of Cabaret, where she played the lead role of Sally Bowles.

Other Actresses Who Have Played Morticia

Hatcher is far from the only high-profile actress to take on the role of Morticia. Neuwirth, who became a household name for her role as Lilith on Cheers and Frasier, originated the Broadway part. On-screen, Anjelica Huston, Daryl Hannah, and Charlize Theron have all donned Morticia’s trademark long, black dress.

Zeta-Jones is also appearing as Morticia this fall in Wednesday, a supernatural mystery series that will see Wednesday Addams attempt to master her psychic powers and solve a series of mysteries—all while attending high school.

Hatcher’s production of The Addams Family will run from October 14-23 at the Kavil Theatre at the Bank of American Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks, California. Fans can’t wait to see Hatcher’s take on the iconic role!

