Catherine Zeta-Jones Has A New Regular Date For Her Red Carpet Events While Michael Douglas Is Busy

Catherine Zeta-Jones was recently seen walking the red carpet with a new man on her arm, but Michael Douglas doesn’t have any issue with it. The actress attended the premiere of her new show with her 22 year-old son, Dylan Douglas.

Zeta-Jones And Son Douglas Dazzle At Recent Premieres

Zeta-Jones attended the premiere of the Disney+ show National Treasure: Edge of History, looking stunning in a glittery dark red gown with a plunging neckline and sheer panels. Her hair and makeup were equally glamorous: loose waves and dramatic dark eyeshadow.

The actress’ date for the night was just as well-dressed as she was. Her son Dylan sported a brown three-piece suit and bright orange tie. Zeta-Jones took some time to talk about her family while walking the carpet.

Dylan Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the Disney+ Original Series “National Treasure: Edge of History” Red Carpet Event at El Capitan Theatre on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

“I enjoy every minute with this guy,” she gushed. “Well, he’s a good son. It’s just the best. I mean, each year gets better and better.” This isn’t the only red carpet premiere Dylan has attended with Zeta-Jones recently.

She Calls Her Kids ‘Incredibly Supportive’

The mother-son duo also walked the red carpet at the premiere of Netflix’s Wednesday, in which Zeta-Jones stars as Morticia Addams. “Well first of all, [my] husband Michael is very happy that this is my date! A collaboration between the two of us, the gift that keeps on giving,” the actress said of her date for the night.

She went on to share that Dylan and daughter Carys are both “incredibly supportive” and that she is “extremely blessed” to have them in her life. Zeta-Jones also joked that she’s happy Dylan “actually wants” to hang out with his mom.

Is Dylan Planning An Acting Career Of His Own?

Dylan shared his own thoughts on attending events with his famous parents, saying that it’s “cool” to connect with other people in the entertainment industry and “see if maybe one day I want to do that.”

He appeared in the Disney animated show Phineas and Ferb when he was younger, and has “Actor” listed in his Instagram bio. He recently graduated from Brown University with a degree in political science, but Zeta-Jones has shared that both he and sister Carys have expressed a desire to start acting.

“They know what celebritydom is,” the actress said. “They know the good, the bad, warts and all of that.” Dylan still has plenty of time to figure out if acting is something he wants to pursue, but it looks like the 22 year old already has plenty of practice posting on the red carpet.

