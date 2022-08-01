Catherine Zeta-Jones Almost Looks Unrecognizable With Stunning Blond Bob

Catherine Zeta-Jones has a pretty recognizable face, but her new look for an upcoming project has some fans doing a double take. The actress’s eye-catching new hairstyle is all part of her starring role in a Disney+ show.

Zeta-Jones’ New Look For Upcoming Project

Fans got their first look at Zeta-Jones’ new hairdo in a behind-the-scenes video clip for National Treasure: Edge of History. The actress has a platinum blonde bob—very different from her typical dark, long hair.

(IGN/youtube.com)

Zeta-Jones plays the villain in the National Treasure spin-off series. Her character, Billie Pearce, is a billionaire and antiquities expert who is trying to find a lost treasure before the show’s heroes—a group of young friends—recover it.

In the behind-the-scenes clip, Zeta-Jones gushed over the original National Treasure movies. “I was a huge fan,” she explained. Talking about her character, the actress revealed, “I play Billie Pearce. She’s a black-market antiquity dealer and she plays a cat-and-mouse game with Jess [the show’s lead character].”

RELATED: Why Everyone Thinks Michael Douglas Is Getting A Divorce From Catherine Zeta-Jones

“The audience, they’re figuring it out as we are figuring it out,” Zeta-Jones continued, revealing more details about the upcoming show. “It hasn’t lost that historic National Treasure vibe.”

Co-star Calls Zeta-Jones ‘Just Like Royalty’

Zeta-Jones’ co-stars are equally excited about the show, as well as having the opportunity to work alongside the actress. Breeda Wool, who is also appearing in the show, told ScreenRant, “I think it’s gonna be a really, really good show. I think it’s gonna be a really cool show.”

“Catherine Zeta-Jones is like a f*cking queen,” she continued. “She’s so good and cool and awesome. That is the best part about my job right now. I mean, there’s a bunch of good things, but Catherine Zeta-Jones is the sh*t. Like, when people [are] like oh, she’s Hollywood royalty. I’m like, ‘Nah, she’s just like royalty.’ That woman’s a f*cking classy, talented, intelligent f*cking queen. But yeah, it’s a really good show.”

There is no word yet on when National Treasure: Edge of History will be released on the streaming service, but most assume the series will drop some time next year. Fans of the National Treasure movies can’t wait to solve the new mysteries alongside the characters, as well as watch Zeta-Jones play the bad guy!

More From Suggest