‘Catfish’ Host Nev Schulman Posts Health Update After Breaking His Neck in Near-Fatal Accident

A little over a week after he revealed he was involved in a near-fatal bike accident, Catfish host Nev Schulman shares an update about his health progress.

Earlier this month, Schulman wrote about how he went to pick up his son Ben on his bike when the accident happened. “I was alone on impact. Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement. I was alone and unconscious. And then conscious. Maybe I was fine (I wasn’t). Maybe I can still do my long run on Thursday (I couldn’t).”

Nev Schulman then stated that ended up breaking his neck in C5 and C6 during the accident. Reassuring his fans, the Catfish host stated that both were “stable fractures” and thankfully, he wasn’t paralyzed.

“The incredible knowledge and care from everyone in the medical community has been so remarkable,” he explained. “Starting with the EMS and on to the Southampton Emergency Room and the Stony Brook ICU. It’s hard to feel sorry for myself when I hear from the doctors about how many people with similar injuries will never walk again.”

Nev Schulman Can Walk Following Terrifying Bike Accident

In his new update, Schulman appeared wearing a neck brace as he was walking down the street.

“It’s been two weeks since I broke my neck and had emergency spine surgery,” he shared. “As you can see, I’m up and about. I’m finishing a little neighborhood stroll which was recommended to me by my physical therapist to keep my body moving.”

However, he did admit that the recovery came with some drawbacks, including his struggles with energy. “Never had such fatigue from a ten-minute walk, but I’m almost home now.”

Nev Schulman went on to thank those who helped and supported him through the accident. “I mainly just wanted to get on here to say thank you. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at Stony Brook. Thank you to my family and friends for all the amazing support that I’ve been given and felt deeply for the past two weeks.”

He also thanked fans for showing their support with comforting messages. “The support and love that I’ve been getting online has been really incredible and meant so much to me,” the MTV personality said. “So thank you from the bottom of my heart. If I learned anything in the last two weeks,” Schulman added, “it’s to really appreciate what you have because you can lose it in a second. ou guys. are the best. I love you.”