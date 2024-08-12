‘Catfish’ Host Nev Schulman Breaks Neck in Bike Accident, Shares Photos of Nasty Injuries

A bike accident almost killed MTV Catfish star Nev Schulman earlier this month.

Over the weekend, Schulman took to Instagram to share photos of the terrifying incident that left him with a broken neck and other significant injuries.

He issued a trigger warning for his followers. “The following slides contain images of medical trauma and severe injury,” he wrote. “if this stuff is unsettling, I totally understand, please don’t swipe! And if you want to read my story instead (no pictures) it’s all in the caption.”

“I went fishing with my family on Sunday. It was incredible, my son’s idea. One of those days that just work,” Nev Schulman shared about the events leading up to the bike accident. “We found an available boat (thank you captain ben!) and caught all kinds of fish, most of which we threw back because they were too cute. Especially the puffer. It was magical. A day full of love and wonder in the way only calm days in nature with family can be.”

However, the next day didn’t go as planned. “Monday was not a day like that. Monday was a day where I learned what ‘before the accident’ really means,” Schulman wrote. “And Monday gave weight to just how lucky I was to have Sunday. It’s true what they say – life can change in an instant.”

Nev Schulman pointed out that before the bike accident, he never picked up his son on the bike. “ In fact in some ways, I’m glad I didn’t. I was alone on impact. Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement. I was alone and unconscious. And then conscious. Maybe I was fine (I wasn’t). Maybe I can still do my long run on Thursday (I couldn’t).”

Nev Shulman Breaks Neck In Two Places

However, Schulman ended up breaking his neck in C5 and C6. He noted that they were stable fractures and he wasn’t paralyzed. Although his hands were a “question mark,” the TV show host said the human body is incredible. He then thanked those who helped him following the traumatic accident.

“The incredible knowledge and care from everyone in the medical community has been so remarkable,” he continued. “Starting with the EMS and on to the Southampton Emergency Room and the Stony Brook ICU. It’s hard to feel sorry for myself when I hear from the doctors about how many people with similar injuries will never walk again.”

Acknowledging he’s lucky to be alive, standing, and hugging his family, Schulman said he has a long road to recovery. “And I’m really starting to understand the meaning of gratitude. For the big and little things before the accident, and now everything moving forward.”