Cate Blanchett Husband: How A Whirlwind Romance Led To Over Two Decades Of Marriage

Cate Blanchett is a Hollywood starlet that has graced the big screen dozens of times over the decades. During her red carpet appearances and movie premieres, you can usually find her husband of over 20 years beaming with pride right beside her. But unlike Blanchett, her husband isn’t a face that you’ve seen in movies, TVs, or stage productions. So, who exactly is the actress’s long-time husband, and what’s their story? We’ve got all the details about Andrew Upton and how he was able to steal Blanchett’s heart.

Who Is Cate Blanchett’s Husband, Andrew Upton?

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)

Like Blanchett, Upton is an Australian and he was born in 1966 (unlike Blanchett who is three years his junior). And although Upton might not be in the spotlight, he’s most definitely involved in show business—his professional titles include both writer and producer. His most well-known projects include Stories of Lost Souls, Carol, and Stateless.

Upton Proposed To Blanchett After Three Weeks Of Dating

Despite being together since 1997, Blanchett and Upton’s relationship didn’t exactly start out like a fairytale. In fact, when they first met, they weren’t really fond of each other at all. According to the Daily Mail, Blanchett did an interview with Jay Leno in 2013 and admitted that they first met on the set of a TV show in 1996. However, she thought he was “arrogant” and he thought she was “aloof”. Not off to a good start.

“We just didn’t really connect and we were going out with other people, who we’re still friends with, and it was always an issue when the four of us went out that Andrew and I had something going on,” the actress said.

It wasn’t until they were playing a game of poker one night and Upton was gushing about a friend of Blanchett’s that he was attracted to when suddenly they kissed in the middle of the conversation. That’s when things really started to heat up.

Speaking with Ellen Degeneres on her show Ellen, Blanchett admitted that she had only spent a total of three full days with Upton before she knew she wanted to marry him. Lucky for her, just 21 days after she attempted to make him dinner (and failed miserably) on their first date, Upton proposed to her. Of course, the rest is history.

They Have Four Children Together

(Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

The Oscar-winner and her husband wasted no time on starting a family together and are now a gorgeous family of six. The power couple welcomed their first son, Dashiell John Upton, in December of 2001, followed by their second son, Roman Robert, in 2004, and their third son, Ignatius Martin Upton, in 2008.

In March of 2015, Blanchett and Upton decided to adopt their daughter, Edith Vivian Patricia Upton.

Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar UK, the actress elaborated on what it was like to adopt their daughter. “You’re on the list and then you get the call,” Blanchett said regarding the adoption process. “You don’t know anything about the child you’re going to meet.” She went on to say, “Our three biological children have been extraordinary. It’s been wonderful watching them become a little brood.”

During an interview with Glamour in 2017, Blanchett spoke about the distinction of raising boys versus girls. She explains that it’s crucial to instill in young men the importance of treating women with respect and valuing them as people. “Because as a mother of sons you have a responsibility to instill in them the need to respect and the benefits of respecting women.”

They Are Both Partners In Life And Business

(Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Not only are Blanchett and Upton long-time lovers and incredible parents, but they are also partners in business and creative endeavors. According to E! News, the Australian couple owns a production company and served as joint artistic directors and CEOs of the Sydney Theatre Company from 2008-2013.

“It’s been a great creative partnership with my husband and also a great love affair,” Blanchett told the publication back in November 2015. “Working together, running a creative company in Australia. It’s been fantastic.”