Cat Survives 55-Minute Washing Machine Cycle After Falling Asleep Inside

This Burmese cat just lost one of his nine lives and survived after falling asleep inside a washing machine and accidentally getting stuck in a 55-minute spin cycle. The Australian cat named Pablo went missing for over an hour, making his mother worried.

She felt even worse after realizing Pablo had gone through a “full 55-minute cold cycle,” which consisted of 3000 spins, according to the Small Animal Specialist Hospital (SASH). The family believed Pablo snuck into the washing machine to take a nap while it was inactive.

They rushed the little feline to SASH Gold Coast’s Emergency & Critical Care. Pablo arrived in critical condition, but luckily, the expert veterinarians managed to save the Burmese kitten.

Pablo received “round-the-clock care” and for seven days they monitored him with eye drops and medications. After one week had passed, Pablo fully recovered and left the hospital with only minor injuries. The tip of his tail and his paw were still healing.

“He’s still visiting us for bandage changes, check-ups and cuddles with Specialist Surgeon, Dr Jason Mouatt,” it wrote on Facebook. “Despite his cheeky curiosity, Pablo the miracle cat is here today thanks to his quick-thinking and loving human crew, who entrusted our specialist-led team to provide care when Pablo needed it most.”

Dr. Ella Yarsley spoke with 7 News Australia to discuss the distressing incident. “He had brain injury, lung injury,” said Yarsley. “[He] was probably in the most dire condition I’ve seen in a case in a long time.”

The doctor explained that most cats wouldn’t have survived an hour-long cycle like that. She even called Pablo’s survival “pretty close to a miracle.”

According to the Daily Mail, some other vets wrote online about how common accidents like this are. “Believe it or not, this is a relatively common occurrence we see at SASH,” they said.

Comments on SASH’s Facebook post still couldn’t believe that Pablo survived the washing machine. “As a vet nurse – how on EARTH did that cat survive?!?” One person wrote. “Props to the emergency team that saved his life because wow.”

Another commenter mentioned how they knew about a similar situation. “My friend just lost her cat to a washing machine,” they said. “Pablo is truly lucky to be alive. What an awful scare. So happy to see him recovering.”