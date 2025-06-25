9-Year-Old Critically Injured After Hit By Garbage Truck While Riding Electric Bike

A 9-year-old boy was severely injured after a garbage truck hit him while he was riding an electric bike. This devastating accident occurred in Amesbury, Massachusetts, on California Street, per WHDH.

Garbage Truck Hit 9-Year-Old Boy Riding Electric Bike, Leading To Serious Injuries

Just before 9 AM on Tuesday, June 24, the Amesbury Fire Department responded to reports of an injured young boy. “Upon arrival, rescuers located a 9-year-old boy who was suffering from serious injuries,” it said in a press release.

The young child was still conscious and alert, despite the critical injuries. This allowed him to communicate with his rescuers. An ambulance transported the boy to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

The good news is that the 9-year-old is now in stable condition since the accident. They expect the boy to be transferred to a Boston hospital to continue treatment for his wounds.

The garbage truck driver was cooperative with first responders and remained on scene. They were operating a vehicle from G. Mello Corporation.

A witness to the scene, Ellie O’Leary, lives right by where the garbage truck hit the young boy. “I heard a horn beep, and then screaming,” said O’Leary to the outlet.

She then found the 9-year-old wedged beneath the truck. He was near the front of the vehicle, stuck between the front tire and a dumpster that was lowered to grab trash.

O’Leary recalled how horrifying the scene looked. “It looked awful, when you could still see him under the truck,” she said. “But, I have heard since he has a broken leg, and he’s been [taken] to one of the Boston hospitals.”

Another neighbor, Roy Croteau, spoke with WCVB about the difficult incident. “You get sick to your stomach when it’s a kid,” said Croteau. “I’ve been living here since 1970, so I never saw anything like this.”

The Amesbury Police and Fire Departments are now investigating the incident. They are receiving help from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section.