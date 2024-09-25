Cat Glover, Singer and Dancer for Prince, Dead at 60

Cat Glover, the singer, dancer, and choreographer known for her work with Prince in the late 1980s, has passed away at the age of 60.

Glover’s death was confirmed via her official Facebook page.

“It’s with great sadness that we formally announce the passing of Catherine Vernice Glover- AKA ‘Cat.’ Please allow her children, family and friends privacy at this difficult time,” the short statement said before adding, “Dance with the Angels, we love you.”

The cause of death was not disclosed.

Devastated to hear Cat Glover died 😿🍑🖤 pic.twitter.com/GjvsVNuAg5 — wrongtom (@TheWrongtom) September 25, 2024

Glover collaborated with Prince, who passed away in 2016, on several projects, including the albums Sign o’ the Times and Lovesexy, along with their associated music videos, concert films, and tours. Notably, she contributed the rap to Prince’s iconic single “Alphabet St.”

Glover Fell in Love with Music at a Young Age

Catherine Vernice Glover was born in Chicago on July 23, 1964, as one of six siblings. She attended Esmond Elementary and Morgan Park High School, where her passion for dance blossomed at the age of five, ultimately becoming a lifelong pursuit.

However, she also developed a deep admiration for Prince. She made it her life’s ambition to meet the iconic singer.

“I first heard about Prince after his album, Dirty Mind. I was living on my own on the North Side of Chicago,” Glover told the Chicago Crusader per The Hollywood Reporter. “The only thing that got me through my depression from everything was listening to Prince’s album, Dirty Mind. I knew I had to meet him. That was me talking to my inner self.”

Prince and Cat Glover perform on stage during the Lovesexy tour at Wembley Arena on August 3, 1988, in London, UK. (Photo by Pete Still/Redferns)

Hoping to get on Prince’s radar, Glover gained recognition as a dancer on the talent show Star Search. Performing in a duo called Pat and Cat with Patrick Allen, they impressed the audience with their energetic moves. They won seven out of eight times and also received two perfect scores. However, they ultimately lost in the finals and the $100,000 prize.

Cat Glover Manages to Catch Prince’s Attention

Her success on Star Search elevated Glover’s reputation as a dancer, catching the attention of David Bowie who sought to collaborate with her. However, when Prince also reached out, she bypassed Bowie for her idol. She joined Prince’s band in December 1986.

Under Prince’s mentorship, Glover achieved the pinnacle of her dance career. She choreographed and performed alongside him in the 1987 concert film Sign o’ the Times, inspired by the album of the same name. Additionally, she showcased her talents as a dancer and backup singer during the Lovesexy Tour in 1988.

In 1989, she left Prince’s band to pursue her solo career. That same year, Glover released the EP Catwoman, which would be her only music release.

In her later years, Glover dedicated herself to extensive work as a dancer and choreographer. However, she briefly reunited with Prince for the 1994 release of The Black Album, contributing her rap skills to the track “Cindy C.”