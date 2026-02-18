‘Castlevania’ and ‘Metal Gear Solid’ Legend Dies of Cancer: RIP to Shutaro Ida

Shutaro Ida, the influential video game creator behind some of the most beloved entries in the Castlevania franchise and a key developer on the Metal Gear Solid series, has died at age 52 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

His family reportedly confirmed his passing on his X account. He passed away on February 10, 2026, following an approximately 18-month fight with pancreatic cancer.

Ida began his career in game development in 1996 at Konami. There, he quickly made his mark as a programmer and designer. Over nearly two decades with the company, he contributed to a wide range of titles. Most notably, several Castlevania games that helped define the exploration-driven “Metroidvania” style. His credits include Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, Dawn of Sorrow, Portrait of Ruin, and Order of Ecclesia, among others.

Beyond Castlevania, Ida played a significant role as the lead programmer for the Metal Gear Solid franchise. He led the development of Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes and Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

ArtPlay To Continue Shutaro Ida’s Latest Work

Shutaro Ida was in the middle of leading the development of Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement when he passed. In an official statement by ArtPlay, they will continue his work. They said that production was reaching its “climax.”

“We have inherited his wishes and all of our employees will do our utmost to complete the game, so that it will be worthy of his name and aspirations.”

After leaving Konami in 2015, Ida reunited with long-time collaborator Koji Igarashi to join ArtPlay, the studio behind Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, a spiritual successor to the Castlevania franchise.

In a tribute released alongside the announcement of his passing, Igarashi praised Ida’s “exceptional” talent and his profound influence on games that have become classics in the genre.

Fans, colleagues, and industry voices have expressed deep sorrow at the news. Many noted Ida’s passion for game development and his willingness to connect with the community even as his health declined. His work helped shape the careers of countless developers and delighted players around the world.