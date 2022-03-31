Where The Cast Of ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ Is Now

Whether we were diehard fans of the show or not, we all remember the trials and tribulations of Degrassi High. Degrassi: The Next Generation had quite the stronghold on young people in the early ’00s. So, where are the cast members now? Here’s what these Degrassi grads are up to and how to keep up with their goings-on (until their 15-year high school reunion, that is…)

Miriam McDonald

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Miriam McDonald led the beloved cast as Emma Nelson. Like many of her co-stars, she later made a cameo on Degrassi: Next Class in 2016. McDonald is a dancer and a professional yoga instructor, and she even spent time working as a real estate agent. McDonald hasn’t quit acting, either. She’s still appearing on TV and in movies. Her most recent role was in the short film, The Love Prank in 2021. You can keep up-to-date with her busy life and some very cute puppy pics on her Instagram.

Cassie Steele

(Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Cassie Steele played Degrassi’s Manny Santos, and she hasn’t stopped acting since. She’s graced both the big and small screen many times since her tenure as Manny. Steele has also found success in voice acting. She played multiple characters in the popular series, Rick and Morty from 2014 to 2021. Steele’s talents don’t stop at acting; she’s also a singer-songwriter. She released her debut album titled “How Much for Happy” in 2005. She came out with her sophomore album in 2009 called “Destructo Doll.” Steele is said to be working on her third album. In 2018, she married Disney Channel actor, Trent Garrett. By 2020, however, the pair had split. Since then, Steele fell for someone outside of show business and started dating a sales executive named Favian Martinez.

Drake

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In 2022, everyone knows who Drake is, but to Degrassi fans, he will always be Jimmy Brooks. He pivoted to music in 2009 with his single, “Best I Ever Had.” He went on to release six successful albums and won four Grammies among his whopping 47 nominations. In 2018, Drake got the band back together. He called on his former Degrassi classmates to star in the music video for his song, “I’m Upset.” Drake has a son named Adonis with his ex, Sophie Brussaux. There’s probably a good chance you’re already following “Champagne Papi’s” Instagram account, but if not, check it out, here.

Shane Kippel

Shane Kipple’s (aka Spinner Mason) Instagram bio states that he is an “actor, comedian, producer, screenwriter, public speaker, and renaissance man.” “Renaissance man” is right, but no matter how many different roles Kippel takes on, Spinner is always close to his heart. He returned to his role in season 14 and again for Degrassi: Next Class in 2016. Kipple still acts and produces, but his focus has pivoted to drumming in his various bands. He also has a sketch comedy group. You can check out his comedy—and some very cute couple photos with his ballet-teacher-girlfriend, Esra Leia—on his Instagram.

Stacey Farber

(Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

Stacey Farber’s character, Ellie Nash, arrived at Degrassi High during season 2 and remained through season 7. Farber has certainly racked up her fair share of acting credits since. She starred in the Canadian sitcom, 18 to Life, as well as the Canadian medical drama, Saving Hope, for three seasons. She has also appeared on many hit shows, including Netflix’s Virgin River, Grace and Frankie, Chicago Justice, UnReal, and Schitt’s Creek. Most recently, she has a recurring role on The CW’s Superman & Lois. Keep up-to-date with Farber’s latest roles on her Instagram.

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev played Mia Jones for three seasons of Degrassi. However, this is probably not the role she’s best known for. In 2015, at the beginning of the ninth season, Dobrev left Degrassi to star in the popular CW series Vampire Diaries. Dobrev gained major popularity for her role as Elena Gilbert, but that didn’t stop her from remembering her roots. She returned to Degrassi High for the show’s series finale in 2017. Since then, Dobrev has turned her focus to movie roles, including Perks of Being a Wallflower. She also starred in the CBS sitcom, Fam, which only lasted for one season. Since 2020, Dobrev has been publicly dating famous snowboarder, Shaun White.

Lauren Collins

Lauren Collins spent seven seasons on Degrassi as the infamous mean girl, Paige Michaelchuk. Collins is still a busy actor. She’s had recurring roles on FX’s The Strain, Being Erica, and Kroll Show. Of course, she also reprised her role as Paige on Degrassi: Next Class in 2016. Collins married a fellow Canadian actor, Jonathan Malen. The couple welcomed a baby boy, Charlie, in March 2020. If you love Degrassi behind-the-scenes photos, memes, and tributes, give Collins a follow on Instagram.

Stefan Brogren

If anyone could be labeled a VIP of Degrassi High, it’s probably the school principal. Stefan Brogren was just that as Archie ‘Snake’ Simpson. Brogren is more than an actor; he’s also a producer. Not only did he produce Degrassi: The Next Generation, but he was also a producer on Degrassi: Next Class. He’s gone on to act, direct, and produce other projects, and he married fellow actor and writer, Michelle Shaughnessy, in 2017.

Raymond Ablack

Raymond Ablack was none other than Sav Bhandari on Degrassi. While his name may not be a household one the way some of his former co-stars are, chances are, you’ve seen him on the small screen many times lately. You may recognize him from Orphan Black, Narcos, or Shadowrunners. Most recently he’s appeared as Nate on Netflix’s Maid and Joe on Ginny & Georgia. Keep up with this up-and-coming hunk on his Instagram.