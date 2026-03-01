‘Cast Away’ Star’s Son Stranded in Colombia Due to Passport Issues

Cast Away star Tom Hanks’ son, Chet, recently revealed that he was stranded in Colombia due to U.S. passport issues.

In a recent Instagram post, Chet revealed that he had traveled to Puerto Rico for his “homebody Max’s birthday party.” Following the festivities, he decided to travel to Colombia to visit his friend in Medellín.

“Sounds good, right?” he said. “Well, check this out.”

Chet then shared that he had been traveling with his Greek passport because he is now a dual citizen of both Greece and the U.S. However, he decided to leave his U.S. passport at home because it was about to expire.

“Sometimes they don’t let you in the country, even if it hasn’t expired,” he explained. “But it’s about to expire.”

Although he had fun in Medellin, the trip took a turn as he was heading home.

“I go to the airport to check in [for] my flight three hours early,” he continued. “This is an international flight. They tell me that if I’m using a foreign passport, I need a green card to get back into America.”

However, Chet doesn’t have a green card because he’s actually still an American citizen.

“I’m literally stuck in Colombia. I’m stuck in Medellín,” he declared. “Granted, there’s worse places to be stuck, but I literally have no f—ing idea what I’m gonna do, and the only embassy to get this s— settled is in Bogota.”

Chet further admitted that he was reluctant to travel to Bogota.

“So, free me,” he declared.

Despite his pleas, Chet didn’t seem extremely concerned about his travel predicament. The actor later posted videos and photos of himself partying with his friends during the trip.

Instagram Users Suggest Chet Gets Help From His Family

Not long after Chet posted, Instagram users took to the comments to offer advice on how the actor could get home.

“Better call someone in your family to have them FedEx your passport to you ASAP,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another then stated, “Chet call your damn daddy! 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️”

Meanwhile, a fellow Instagram user suggested how Chet could turn the trip around.

“Or you can see this issue as an opportunity to know more about Colombia,” they noted. “You can visit Cali, Cartagena, Eje Cafetero before heading to Bogota!”







