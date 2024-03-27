Cassie’s Lawyer Speaks Out After ‘Depraved’ Ex Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Homes Raided by FBI

If you’re late to the party, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs has found himself in trouble with law enforcement.

On March 25th, the Bad Boy Records CEO had his home raided by the FBI and U.S. Homeland Security. The raid was due to a connection that the hip-hop mogul has to an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

Things have been going downhill for Diddy since the end of 2023. Last November his former girlfriend and label artist, Cassie, filed a federal lawsuit against him. The suit alleged that Combs was physically and sexually abusive to her throughout their relationship.

Her complaint also alleged that Diddy’s abuse had no bounds. He is accused of beating her, forcing her to have sex with other men, and even raping her at her home in 2018.

Cassie’s Lawyer Sounds Off After Raid

Since Cassie’s complaint, a myriad of others have made similar accusations against the hip-hop star. On Tuesday Cassie’s lawyer released a statement about the ongoing investigation.

“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law,” the singer’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, said to Page Six.

“Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”

Diddy’s Attorney Calls Raid ‘Unprecedented Ambush’

There had been speculation on upcoming legal proceedings for Diddy after the number of complaints he received over the past several months. But even amid speculation, the search of his home was pretty explosive.

His two sons, Christian and Justin, were detained in handcuffs during the search. There was also speculation that he skipped town because his private Jet, LoveAir LLC, had been tracked to a Caribbean island.

His attorney Aaron Dyer released a statement calling the raid an “unprecedented ambush.”

“Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way,” Dyer said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This unprecedented ambush. Paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”