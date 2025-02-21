Cassie Ventura Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Cassie Ventura is expecting her third child with husband Alex Fine.

The model and performer shared the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday, posting a black-and-white photo showing off her baby bump. In the pic, Cassie is also smiling with her and Fine’s 5 and 3-year-old daughters.

Fine commented on the post with a string of red heart emoji. He also added a gif of Cardi B saying “I’m five months pregnant, I can’t even breathe!”

Fine and Cassie tied the knot in September 2019. Prior to their romance, Cassie was in a long-term relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Diddy is currently in federal custody facing charges of racketeering, sex trafficking by force, and transportation for purposes of prostitution. One of the first major allegations against him came from Cassie, who accused the rapper of rape, sex trafficking, and physical abuse in a November 2023.

While the lawsuit was later dismissed after the exes reached a settlement, CNN released graphic footage that has now become an infamous keystone in the abuse allegations against Diddy.

In the disturbing video, captured on a hotel surveillance camera, Diddy is seen chasing Cassie down a hallway to an elevator bay. When he catches up to her, he grabs her and shoves her to the ground, before kicking her.

Cassie Married Alex Fine in 2019, Following Her Long-Time Relationship With Diddy

Following the release of the video, Fine posted a lengthy message on Instagram, mentioning in the caption that he had written it “a while back.”

“Men who hit women aren’t men,” he wrote. “Men who enable it and protect those people aren’t men. As men, violence against women shouldn’t be inevitable. Check your brothers, your friends, and your family. Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives should feel protected and loved. Hold the women in your life with the [utmost] regard.”

Fine also include the number of a domestic abuse hotline in his message.

He concluded, “To the abusers, you’re done, you’re not safe anymore, you’re not protected anymore, the men by your side are just as weak, you’re so miserable with yourself that death would be considered a kindness.”