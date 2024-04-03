diddy-appears-to-check-justin-bieber-for-wire-in-resurfaced-video-amid-trafficking-investigation

Hip-hop mogul Sean “P. Diddy” Combs has found himself in a serious predicament. The Bad Boy CEO is connected to an ongoing sex trafficking investigation. It is one of the reasons the FBI and Homeland Security raided his home last week.

Amid the allegations, fans have been digging through their archives and pointing out Diddy’s previous strange behavior. One video that has recently resurfaced is a video where Diddy and pop star Justin Bieber embrace each other.

Awkward Diddy, Bieber Video Resurfaces

During the interaction, Diddy pats down Bieber several times seemingly to make sure he is not wearing a wire. After that, Diddy whispers something to him, but it is inaudible.

Usher Reacts to Bieber’s Super Bowl Absence

Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show lineup was star-studded. He brought out Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, and a host of others.

But there was one person who did not join him on stage that stuck out. That would be pop music sensation, Justin Bieber. There had been muttering in the weeks leading up to the big game that Bieber would be a part of the performance but to no avail. As for why, the Atlanta native says it just didn’t work out.

“You know what; it didn’t work out with Justin. I honor and recognize that my brother … I think that it might’ve been the fact that he just wanted to tell a different story right now and I understand that. No love lost or anything like that,” Usher said.

Even though Justin did not hit the Super Bowl stage this year, Usher believes that he will have that platform in the future.

“He’s gonna play the Super Bowl. I’ll go ahead and give you that in the future,” he added. “He has a career that deserves it. It just didn’t happen, but that doesn’t mean it’s not going to.”

Justin, Hailey Could Be Headed For Divorce

In a new report from In Touch, a source revealed shocking news. Bieber and his wife Hailey have allegedly been dealing with some marital issues recently. And the issues have festered to the point that the celebrity couple could be heading toward a divorce.

“Justin is clingy and he relies on her so much for his emotional and psychological well-being. There are times Hailey just wants to end it so she can be on her own again,” the source said.

“Between fighting over old loves and past bad behavior and quibbling over when to have kids, they’ve had a lot of ups and downs.”