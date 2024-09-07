Casey Anthony Reportedly Dating Married Man, Father of Two

Sorry fellas: she’s taken! A gentleman caller has swept Casey Anthony off her feet, and the couple has reportedly been dating it up all year. Anthony, 38, has been in a relationship with 48-year-old Tyson Ray Rhodes since January.

However, this isn’t just a fling. Anthony, who was accused and later acquitted of murdering her 2-year-old daughter Caylee, has reportedly since relocated from Florida to Tennessee to be with her new partner.

The rumored couple connected at the gym where they both got their pump on in South Florida, according to The New York Post. The sparks started flying in a group text with fellow gym members. However, it quickly transitioned to one-on-one conversations, sources told the outlet.

Never has a man showed more arrogance in proclaiming "I can fix her" than this dude. pic.twitter.com/ebnVG4JiV9 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 6, 2024

On Wednesday, The Post observed the couple outside her upscale apartment complex. Rhodes was seen carrying a set of golf clubs. After a brief stay indoors, they emerged again, this time dressed in workout attire. They then climbed into his black Dodge Ram pickup truck and set off for a workout at Crunch Gym.

Tyson Rhodes has reportedly been dating Casey Anthony since January.

In January, just after trading sunny Florida for the hills of Tennessee, Rhodes decided it was time to swap his wedding ring for divorce papers. He and his wife, who had been married for 22 years, share two adult sons. While she visited her family in Florida, Anthony took the opportunity to travel to Tennessee for a date night on January 26.

While dining at a restaurant with another couple, an onlooker told The Post that they were “holding hands, kissing, and he even touched her butt”

However, that was just the beginning a drama-filled date night…

Casey Anthony Reportedly Has No Issue Dating a Married Father of Two

When Anthony got up to grab their drinks, she noticed the restaurant patrons were staring a bit too much. This prompted her new beau to channel his inner white knight for his new babe.

Rhodes reportedly publicly weighed in on whether he believes Anthony murdered her own child all of those years ago. However, he didn’t quite do it in the most thoughtful way you might imagine.

“Bring that innocent a– over here,” Rhodes allegedly bellowed, according to the same insider.

Okay, he’s no Atticus Finch… but he tried.

The prosecution claimed that then-21-year-old Anthony killed her daughter to enjoy parties and time with her boyfriend. (Image via YouTube / Peacock)

Meanwhile, a friend of Anthony’s revealed to the outlet that she was unfazed by her new beau’s marital status.

“That’s his business,” the friend detailed. “All she knows is that he makes her feel good, and she likes that. She was willing to follow him to Tennessee; she sees a future with him.”

In a 2022 documentary, Anthony alleged her father was responsible for the death of her daughter Caylee. (Image via YouTube / Peacock)

When pushed about dating a married father of two, Anthony simply said it was time for her flowers.

“Oh shut up, I’m living the life I want,” she allegedly said.