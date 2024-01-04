Casey Anthony’s Mom Has Panic Attack During Lie Detector Test About Granddaughter’s Murder

A new clip of A&E and Lifetime’s upcoming documentary, Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test shows Cindy Anthony struggling with intense anxiety during a test about her granddaughter Caylee’s murder.

The documentary, which premieres tonight, follows Cindy and George Anthony as they reflect on their 3-year-old granddaughter’s murder nearly 16 years ago. Cindy stated she is convinced that her daughter, Casey, knows what happened to Caylee in 2008.

As she and George continue the conversation, Casey Anthony’s mother is seen crying and reaching for her chest. She then stepped out of the room while claiming she was having a panic attack. George quickly assists her.

Unfortunately, Cindy’s panic attack didn’t subside and George recommended a trip to the hospital. Cindy was later seen on the floor trying to calm herself down. George and Cindy go on to participate in the lie detector tests.

In a separate preview of the documentary, George became emotional during a lie detector test. He was struggling to answer whether or not he hid details about Caylee’s whereabouts.

Caylee infamously disappeared in June 2008. Her body was discovered months later and Casey Anthony was charged with her murder. She was later acquitted.

During her 2011 trial, Casey claimed that George disposed of Caylee’s body. She also said in 2022 that George staged Caylee’s death to make it look like it was her fault.

Casey Anthony Recalled Her Father George Blaming Her For the Death of Her Daughter Caylee

In the three-part limited series Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, Casey spoke out about Caylee and claimed that her father George was responsible for the 3-year-old’s death.

“I wasn’t feeling that great, and I wanted to lay down,” Casey said about the day Caylee was last seen. Casey laid Caylee down with her to take a nap. “I had her lay in bed with me. I was awoken by [my family] shaking me and asking me where Caylee was.”

Casey Anthony said it didn’t make sense that her daughter would randomly go missing. “She would never even leave my room without telling me. I immediately started looking around the house. I go outside and I’m looking to see where she could be.”

That was when Casey said she saw George holding Caylee. She had been soaking wet. “He handed her to me. Said it was my fault. That I caused it. But he didn’t rush to call 911 and he wasn’t trying to resuscitate her. I collapsed with her in my arms. She was heavy, and she was cold.”

Casey Anthony then claimed that George took Caylee from her and immediately softened his tone. “[He] says, ‘It’s going to be ok.’ I wanted to believe him. He took her from me and he went away.”

Casey added she went on to stay with her then-boyfriend, Tony Lazzaro. She didn’t tell anyone what happened and she didn’t believe that Caylee was dead. “My father kept telling me she was ok. I had to keep following his instructions. He told me what to do. I tried to act as normal as I could.”