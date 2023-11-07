Carson Daly Is Taking A Break From ‘Today’ Here’s Where He Is Headed Next

The co-host announced he was is headed to Nashville soon for an exciting new project.

Carson Daly, 50, won’t be gracing the Today show with his presence as he prepares to dazzle audiences with the highly anticipated Season two premiere of his hit USA Network game show, Barmageddon.

In anticipation of the upcoming episode, a number of fan events have taken place to get everyone pumped for the big event.

Host Nikki Garcia attended the event in Phoenix, Arizona over the weekend. She later shared in a new video that Carson will be at the next one.

In a clip that the Today host reposted to his Instagram Story, Nikki said: “Thank you so much, Phoenix. And, now, next up is Nashville, Tennessee! And you know what? You’re up next Carson! Hope you all have a good time.”

Barmageddon announced the mini tour just last week. Very few details were provided other than the locations they would be filming and on which dates.

At first, the scheduled locations for each stop and whether any hosts would be present in person remained undisclosed.

The Phoenix event occurred over the weekend, whereas Daly’s Nashville gathering is scheduled for Saturday, November 11. With that, there’s uncertainty surrounding whether he’ll need to skip co-hosting the Friday edition of the Today show to make his way to Nashville and get ready for the pop-up event.

The tour’s final destination is Los Angeles on November 18. Given that the show’s two other hosts will have already made appearances, the possibility of Blake Shelton having a segment on the show is on the horizon.

“Mark your calendars! We’re bringin’ the fun and games to you!” The USA Network game show said in the caption.

“Come out, spin the wheel, and play some games! We throw a hell of a party. More details to come.”

Barmageddon’s multi-city fan event coincides with the program’s preparations for its Season 2 premiere on November 13.

In the debut episode of the upcoming season, we’ll witness a showdown between Shelton and his former The Voice co-star, Kelly Clarkson, as they face off against actress Michelle Rodriguez.

Lastly, some changes were announced in a press release for the upcoming new season.

“A new set of outrageous bar games thrown into the mix include Fool’s Ball, Tic Tac Throwdown and Talk Derby to Me,” the official statement said.

“The games are big, the antics are loud and the competition is ludicrous in the best way.”

We think we can all have toast another fun and exciting game show. Best of luck to Carson Daly!