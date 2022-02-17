Carrie Underwood’s Red Carpet Style Evolution Is Clear To See After Over 15 Years

It’s been over 15 years since Carrie Underwood burst onto the country music scene with her 2005 American Idol win and she’s changed a lot since then. Not only did she launch her career to superstar heights, but she also met her husband, retired NHL star Mike Fisher, had two sons, and embarked on new ventures that have proven that the singer isn’t a one-trick pony. Her sense of style has evolved with her, taking her from a regular girl on the street to the fashion icon she is today.

Carrie Underwood knows that good things don’t come without a little risk. Whether that’s auditioning for one of the biggest reality singing competitions in the history of TV or partnering on her very own fitness app so fans can work out and eat like their favorite singer, Underwood has learned that she’s capable of a lot more than people might expect from her.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 10: Carrie Underwood attends the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Nowadays, Underwood is likely to be seen rocking eye-popping high fashion numbers like this one on the red carpet. This is probably one of our favorite recent photos of Underwood walking the red carpet. Her confidence is clear to see even from a photograph, which is certainly well-earned.

Before she made it to where she is today, however, Underwood was the definition of the girl next door. The “Before He Cheats” singer’s first red carpet looks came courtesy of American Idol. To match the show’s casual vibe, she dressed down in jeans and cute blouses that showed off her personality. This was clearly a winning tactic since Underwood walked away as the Season 4 champion thanks to a wave of fan-generated support to win over competitor Bo Bice.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 9: Idol’s Mikalah Gordon (L) and Carrie Underwood pose at a party to celebrate the “American Idol” Top 12 Finalists at Astra West on March 9, 2005 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

When she was still just one of the Top 12 Finalists, Underwood wore 2005’s hippest fashion: a baby doll top, artfully distressed jeans, and heels that show off her bright red pedicure. Her next red carpet walk showed that underwood had found her country niche and was sticking with it.

HOLLYWOOD – MAY 25: American Idol Finalists Carrie Underwood (L) and Bo Bice arrive at the American Idol Finale: Results Show held at the Kodak Theatre on May 25, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

We’ve got to admit something: we love Carrie Underwood with curly hair. She’s beautiful no matter how she wears it, but there’s just something about her and ringlets that suits her so well. To contrast with competitor Bo Bice’s dark hippie/rocker look, Underwood went with a pair of classic blue jeans, a large decorative belt buckle, and a long-sleeve plaid shirt.

Strangely enough, even though she’d walked a few red carpets during her time on American Idol, Carrie Underwood seemed a bit nervous during her first formal red carpet appearance while attending the 57th Annual Emmy Awards the same year as her victory on the singing competition show.

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 18: Singer Carrie Underwood arrives at the 57th Annual Emmy Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on September 18, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Perhaps it’s just the timing of the photo, but Underwood just doesn’t have that avalanche of confidence that she displays in more recent red carpet photos. It goes to show how much Underwood has grown into herself as she’s advanced her career. We hope she looks back on these times in her life fondly, it was just the beginning for her.

