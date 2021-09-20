Carrie Underwood Stretches In Summery Shorts While Offering A Freebie

Carrie Underwood is stretching her muscle machine of a body while in a super-cute shorts look as she offered up a 60-day freebie. The 38-year-old country singer and CALIA by Carrie founder is fresh from appearing in a new promotional photo for her 2020-founded Fit52 app – the fitness software accompanies the star’s Find Your Path diet and exercise book.

Fit52’s latest Instagram post, shouting out its famous CEO, came with Underwood delivering a long hamstring stretch – the deal up for grabs was the real draw, though.

Carrie Underwood Offering Up Fit52 Freebie

Fit52, which costs $7.99 a month, comes with a 14-day, no-obligation free trial. It’s 60 days, now, but not for long. The snap showed “Southbound” singer Underwood indoors, on a yoga mat, and backed by simple furnishings and indoor plants.

Smiling and all golden tan and rippling muscles, the American Idol OG was seen using both arms to touch her toes as she wore skimpy white shorts, plus a sleeveless tank and crisp white sneakers. Sporting a simple ponytail, the mom of two glanced sideways as she flashed her pearly whites and let the caption do the talking.

“60 days free!” appeared in white text across the image. The caption, meanwhile, broke down the details.

“If you’ve been thinking about joining the #fit52fam, now is the perfect time. 💙It’s not too late to join the #MadeForMore Challenge with @drinkbodyarmor! See more inside the app,” the caption read. The post was, of course, also shouting out the blonde’s lucrative partnership as the face of Body Armor’s sports beverages.

Had To Act Fast

The deal was only good for 24 hours, though, with fans told to “swipe up” to “join the fam.” Feedback was mixed. While Carrie Underwood comes with die-hard fans, including those willing to pay higher-than-average prices for her best-selling CALIA brand, some were grumbling that the app is “disappointing.”

Underwood launched Fit52 early last year, stating that fitness is her “passion” in a statement.

Husband Mike Fisher Joins In

“The fit52 app incorporates what I’ve been doing myself for years, and we’ve made it easy and totally accessible for anyone that wants help to work in working out”, she added. “We worked really hard to create a high-quality, user-friendly app that is designed for busy people and their busy lives.”

2021, meanwhile, has brought fresh buzz on the app as Underwood’s 2010-married husband Mike Fisher joins in the workouts, even appearing on the brand’s Instagram alongside his famous wife.