Carrie Underwood Shares Stunning Transformation Over 10 Years With ‘Saturday Night Football’

People around the country are celebrating the return of the football season, and that includes Carrie Underwood. The country singer recently shared throwback photos that celebrate her 10 years on the NFL Sunday Night Football show.

“A look back at 10 years with @snfonnbc,” she captioned a series of pictures of herself performing. “join us for the new season on @nbc and @peacocktv starting tomorrow night!” The photos show Underwood over the years, sporting sparkly dresses, leather pants, and cut-off shorts.

Fans loved the throwback shots, filling her comments section with heart-eye emojis. “You look better now than you ever have!!!” one fan wrote. “Like a good red wine.” Another commented, “This just proves she doesn’t age.”

“so gorgeous!!” someone enthused. “They couldn’t of [sic] asked for a better person to represent.” Another fan joked, “Wish I could go back 10 years and not look like I aged as well.”

A Behind-The-Scenes Look At The New Opener

Underwood also gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of this year’s performance of the show’s opener. In a video posted to Twitter, the country star said, “We are at the Theatre at Resorts World in fabulous Las Vegas and we are shooting my tenth Sunday Night Football open. They are always switching up the look and the feel of the open for fans to feel like they’re a part of it and get to be in it [.It] is really cool.”

Here’s a peek behind the scenes of this season’s @SNFonNBC Open shoot! Now we wait for SUNDAY NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/3NfYEcjjRf — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) September 9, 2022

Underwood: ‘I Grew Up Watching Football From Birth’

The country superstar has been the face—and voice—of the Sunday sports show since 2013. Underwood also sings the show’s theme song, “Waiting All Day For Sunday Night.” The gig is a natural fit for Underwood, who is a self-proclaimed football fan.

“I love being the voice of Sunday Night Football because I grew up watching football from birth,” Underwood explained. “I’m from Oklahoma—we’re a football state. It’s just a part of the country that everybody has their teams and there’s such an energy about it.”

She continued, “We would drive down to Dallas and watch the Cowboys play whenever we could. There’s just something about being at a live sporting event or watching it on TV. You have your favorites. They have their rivals. There’s an excitement to it that really, it’s unlike anything else, so being a small part of that is absolutely amazing.” Fans can’t wait to see Underwood’s performance this year!

