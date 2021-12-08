Carrie Underwood Shares Pics From Vegas Show, But We Can’t Stop Staring At Her Insanely Toned Legs

Carrie Underwood released a photo from her recent Las Vegas gig, and it has the world talking. Not about how talented she is, or how she has the voice of an angel. Not about how she has been going strong for almost twenty years, kicking the music industry’s butt. This particular photo she posted to Instagram has people talking about how insanely toned and muscular her legs are. Seriously, it is quite a sight to behold.

Carrie Underwood Is Super Shredded In New Pics

Underwood has always been in amazing shape, but can we please take a moment to talk about her leg day routine, because it is paying off something fierce. While most of the world may skip leg day, it’s clear Underwood doesn’t subscribe to that particular belief. Tabloids love to claim she is addicted to working out, and while that’s absolutely untrue, we can definitely see her dedication to fitness reflected in her perfectly toned legs.

We need to take a moment and commend Underwood for her workout routine. In a world where legs mostly get ignored, she isn’t playing any games. She looks like she could be the bouncer at her own show, and she looks fierce as hell in the best ways possible.

She is truly owning the stage in that picture, and can almost feel the powerful energy she exudes just by looking at that post.

Legs for Days

Underwood looks absolutely phenomenal, and we would love to see her workout routine on paper. But also, we have a feeling one quick glance at it would leave half of us exhausted. You don’t get legs that powerful without putting in the work.

But kudos to Underwood for managing to balance a career, her health, and a family, while also staying true to herself and true to her beliefs. She seems to be at the apex of her career and her physical form, and she is clearly loving every minute of it and shining bright.

