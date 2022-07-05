Carrie Underwood Spent Her July 4th Rocking Out With A Legendary Band

People all over America had a lot of fun this weekend celebrating the Fourth of July, but Carrie Underwood had a truly once-in-a-lifetime July 4th—and she wasn’t even in the States to celebrate!

Underwood Teamed Up With Guns N’ Roses For Two Songs

Underwood got to join legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses for two sold-out London stadium dates this weekend. “Together again…but this time in London and with a few more friends!” Underwood captioned a photo of herself onstage. “Thanks, @gunsnroses and your crew for welcoming me into your world like family. And thanks to all the fans who gave these legends the royal welcome that they deserve!”

“I am but a fan who somehow managed to find her way on stage to have a moment of magic with her heroes! How did I get so lucky?” she continued. The country singer performed “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City” with the iconic rock band.

The fun continued on Night 2! “Never in a million years did I think I would get to spend not one but TWO nights of my life on stage with @gunsnroses !” the country star captioned a photo of herself and the band. “Thanks, again, to the band and crew and, of course, to the fantastic crowd!”

Underwood’s History With The Group

Underwood was in the UK to promote her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones. This is not the first time the artist has performed Guns N’ Roses classics; Underwood has covered the group’s songs at her concerts before.

She has also performed with Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose before. Just two months earlier, Underwood got to perform “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City” with the rockstar at California’s Stagecoach Festival.

Health Issues For Guns N’ Roses

While many fans were excited to see Underwood join Guns N’ Roses for the weekend, others were more concerned about the rock band’s health. The group canceled an upcoming gig in Glasgow, Scotland due to a medical issue.

A statement from the band reads, “Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GN’R will not be able to perform in Glasgow, tomorrow 5-July-2022. We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update. We appreciate your understanding and patience.”

There is no word yet on what the health issue is, or which member of the group is not at 100%, but fans of Guns N’ Roses are hoping that the rock band gets back on the stage soon. In the meantime, they can always call on Underwood to pick up the slack!

