Carrie Underwood Impresses In Leggy Shorts With Glitter Everywhere

Carrie Underwood and her world-famous legs are causing chaos all over Instagram – it isn’t just the power voice with this country star. The 38-year-old American Idol OG and clothing designer has been busy honoring her roots by sharing CMA Summer Jam footage of herself and making sure summer vibes stay alive for as long as possible.

Posting to Instagram ahead of the weekend, the “Cry Pretty” hit-maker stunned fans while on stage with Dwight Yoakam, but vocals weren’t all fans got as the blonde flaunted her rock-hard pins while in tiny shorts and with glitter fringe screaming glam country.

Carrie Underwood All Legs In Tiny Shorts Look

Scroll for the video. Underwood, who made summer 2021 headlines for highlighting her cheese-grater abs while bikini-clad, was showing slightly less skin, but with itty-bitty shorts, fans saw plenty as the fitness queen showed the results of her daily workouts.

Jamming away on a guitar and wearing black shorts paired with a silvery and fringed glitter jacket, Carrie Underwood paired her ensemble with a snazzy silver cowboy hat, also rocking chunky necklace jewelry, rings, plus her iconic blonde hair worn down.

See The Video Below

Taking to her caption for a little heart and soul, the star wrote: “Before we say goodbye to summer, here’s a #CMASummerJam performance that I’ll never forget with the one-and-only @dwightyoakam! Watch at the link in bio.”

The video has now topped 800,000 views. Quick to follow was promo for something that’s definitely not summer. Underwood’s 2020-released My Gift Christmas album is back with a special edition. Showing off the floor-length red gown and snow photo from the album’s cover, plus footage of herself performing, the “Before He Cheats” singer told fans:

“The countdown to Christmas is on and #MyGift(Special Edition) is now available with 3 additional tracks including #FavoriteTimeofTheYear.”

Explaining ‘My Gift’ Album

Speaking last year about the surprise album coming in the midst of a global pandemic, Underwood stated: “Even though it has been a tough year, sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can come in the worst times, or in the most stressful times, and it makes you more thankful for the things you do have.”

Explaining her record, the CALIA by Carrie founder added: “That is my personal gift that I have that I get to do, that I’m so blessed to do, and I want to use that gift, and I want to give it back to Jesus.”