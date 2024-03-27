Carol Burnett Reveals She Wants to ‘Do’ Bradley Cooper for Her 91st Birthday

Carol Burnett doesn’t want to just blow out candles on her 91st birthday. The iconic comedian yearns for Bradley Cooper.

On Monday, the TV icon stirred up buzz for her latest Apple TV+ series, Palm Royale, during her appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark. Casually dropping hints, she jokingly revealed her pre-91st birthday wish for April 26: Bradley Cooper.

“You know, I listened to the podcast. I loved hearing your stories,” Mark Consuelos mentioned. “And you said something very funny, that, ‘Is there something you wanted to do that you haven’t done yet before you turn 90?’ And you said, ‘George Clooney.’”

Kelly Ripa mentioned that before her 90th birthday, Burnett made an appearance on her podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa. In the interview, Burnett tackled a question on her pre-90-year-old aspirations with a touch of humor.

Ripa asked if Clooney had contacted Burnett to fulfill her needs. “No,” Carol responded before adding, “but now I’m thinking about Bradley Cooper.”

Ripa seemed delighted at the prospect of playing matchmaker for Carol Burnett and the 49-year-old Bradley Cooper. “Everyone knows that this is the official morning show of Bradley Cooper,” Ripa reasoned. “He loves this show. Brad? Give Carol a call. And you know which phone to use.”

What Might Stand in the Way of Carol Burnett’s Open Desire for Bradley Cooper

However, there seems to be a fly in the scented massage oil. Carol Burnett’s current flame might not like being cuckolded, even on her birthday.

Yes, it seems Burnett’s 91st birthday wish remains unfulfilled for one reason: her enduring and joyful marriage to Brian Miller, spanning over two decades. “I don’t think it’ll work with my husband,” Burnett quipped.

It seems Burnett doesn’t offer the same considerations for her potential birthday lovers. Clooney has been married to his wife, Amal Clooney, since 2014, and they are the parents of six-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

Meanwhile, Cooper is in a relationship with model Gigi Hadid and has a daughter, Lea, aged six, with his ex, Irina Shayk.

Regardless, Bradley Cooper and Carol Burnett might have a shot. After all, she’s been married three times. Her first spouse was Don Saroyan, her sweetheart from college, with whom she was married from 1955 to 1962.

She then tied the knot with Joe Hamilton, a producer on The Carol Burnett Show, in 1963. Together, they welcomed three daughters: Carrie, Jody, and Erin. Eventually, the couple parted ways in 1984, leading Burnett to marry musician Miller in 2001.