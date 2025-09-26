carnie-wilson-hospitalized

Carnie Wilson is recovering after being hospitalized for complications following her lap-band removal surgery.

“OK, the official update. My daughter’s getting a prescription for me right now, but I am out of the hospital,” the 57-year-old shared in an Instagram video on Thursday. “I had my lap-band surgery, it was a great success.”

Lap-band surgery involves placing a silicone band, known as the Lap-Band, around the stomach. This gastric band limits stomach capacity and slows the digestion process, according to UCLA Health.

“I had some swelling in the legs that kept getting worse,” Wilson recalled. “Needed to go back into the hospital because of high blood pressure. It was very scary, but after a couple of days there, we changed the meds. And the swelling has gone down and, like, almost gone.”

Image via Instagram / Carnie Wilson

“I am finally over this hump, recovering from my lap-band surgery, lap-band removal,” she detailed.

Wilson went on to reveal that doctors discovered an ulcer during the procedure.

“It doesn’t surprise me with all the stress I’ve had this year,” the “Hold On” singer admitted, referencing the recent loss of her father, Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson, in June.

“They actually found an obstruction with food inside the lap band,” Wilson shared.

When food gets stuck in the outlet between the stomach pouch (the part of the stomach above the band) and the lower stomach, it causes a blockage.

Wilson shared that hearing what the doctors found “makes me want to barf,” adding, “I’m so grateful right now and so lucky.”

“It really put a new perspective on some health things for me,” Wilson continued. “So I’m recovering. It’s going great, and I love you guys, and I appreciate if anybody had said any prayers or anything, so thank you and … on the mend!”

“ON THE MEND!!!! Yay!!!!” the singer wrote alongside the candid post.

Carnie Wilson First Announced Her Surgery Earlier This Month

The Wilson Phillips member first announced her surgery on September 16 in an Instagram post.

“Bye bye lap band!!!!!! Surgery Tomorrow!! We are getting it out!!!!!” she wrote alongside a snapshot of her in a hospital bed, sticking out her tongue.

Image via Instagram / Carnie Wilson

Wilson has openly discussed her body image struggles over the years. She first had gastric bypass surgery in 1999, followed by lap band surgery.

In April 2024, Wilson shared with PEOPLE that she had lost 45 lbs after giving up sugar and gluten. She also revealed that she now has a healthier relationship with food.

“I feel so much better,” Wilson told the outlet. “I treat my body with respect now.”