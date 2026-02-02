Carmen Electra Explains Back Tattoo Inspired By “So Many” Betrayals

Baywatch star Carmen Electra has explained the personal meaning behind her latest big back tattoo. She says it’s inspired by all the betrayals she’s had in her life so far.

The 53-year-old actress spoke to PEOPLE on February 1 while attending the 7th Annual Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party. There, she spilled about her latest ink, having recently gotten heavily into tattoos.

Carmen Electra’s latest tattoo is of a pair of hands praying while clutching a rosary. The tattoo is pretty big and lies between her shoulder blades. This isn’t the only new tattoo she’s received, however. Her arms are now dotted with some fresh ink.

“It’s pretty much single needle, mostly single needle,” she started to explain. “I’m obviously really into tattoos lately.”

Talking about her back tattoo specifically, the actress said, “I’ve been stabbed in the back so many times.”

“I figured if I have God’s hands on my back, go ahead and try to stab me and see what kind of karma you get,” she said. Words to live by.

Carmen Electra Explains The Betrayals She’s Suffered

“Oh, yes, I’ve had so many swords I pulled out of my back,” she continued to explain. “I’ve turned them into paddles, and I’ve used them as paddles to get to shore. Now I’m on the other side, and now I see and now I know what I don’t want.”

The actress said that she’s been betrayed in every aspect of her life, including “dating.” Electra has been in two previous marriages.

“I don’t like liars. It’s just really nice when you’re with someone who’s just really into you. I have had that before. It obviously didn’t last.”

“But once you know what it feels like to really be with someone who is so there for you, you can’t undo that feeling,” she continued. “You know it’s just beautiful. Somebody who’s very romantic. I remember when I was dating Dave, I was so not romantic, and he was teaching me how to be romantic, but now I am.”