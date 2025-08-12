carly-pearce-rushes-to-er-after-glass-bottle-incident

Not the situation she expected, country music superstar Carly Pearce shares details about her recent trip to the ER.

In her latest TikTok video, the “Every Little Thing” hitmaker opened up about how she was rushed to the ER following her show in Holmdel, New Jersey over the weekend. She accidentally cut her thumb open with a bottle of ranch dressing.

“Get ready with me with one hand,” Pearce joked as she was putting on makeup. “So, last night, I was getting ready to eat dinner after my show, and I went to open a bottle of ranch dressing that was a glass bottle. When I went to open the bottle of ranch, it snapped off and a piece of glass cut my thumb.”

Her right thumb was noticeably bandaged.

While describing what happened, Pearce said she didn’t think the cut was bad. However, after getting it checked out by paramedics, she discovered the injury was deeper than she initially thought.

“All of a sudden, I thought that ketchup was running down my hand, and it actually was blood,” she explained. “We had a few paramedics on-site at the show, so we decided just to have a look at it, and they told me I needed a few stitches.”

To make the situation even more overwhelming, Carly Pearce said she had been taken to the ER by ambulance. “What I didn’t know was that the ride to the ER would be in an ambulance,” she pointed out. “And it’s policy that the patient has to sit on the stretcher and be strapped in.”

While in the ER, Pearce underwent an X-ray and then received her stitches. She was able to go to her Nashville, Tennessee home hours after the glass bottle incident.

Carly Pearce Details Thumb Stitches Struggles Following ER Visit

Meanwhile, Pearce spoke about the struggles she’s had to deal with after getting her thumb stitched up.

“I’m kind of figuring out how to do things, not the way that I would,” she noted while applying her makeup. “My assistant almost had to shave my left armpit because I didn’t think I could reach it.”

She further shared, “It is interesting trying to figure out how to do these normal things, like pull your pants up after you pee.”

“The moral of the story is be careful when you’re opening up things,” Pearce added. “And don’t go, like my mother says I do, like a bull in a china cabinet.”

Pearce is expected to perform at the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa, California, later this week.