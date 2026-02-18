Cardi B Suffers Embarrassing Fall During Concert

Cardi B recently suffered a bit of a tumble at a live show. But being Cardi B, she didn’t miss a beat and continued performing.

Videos by Suggest

On February 13, Cardi B was in Las Vegas for a show on her Little Miss Drama tour. While performing a “Thotiana” remix, however, she fell while doing a complicated maneuver on a chair.

Sitting backwards on the chair, she leaned back as far as she could. While trying to get up, however, gravity had something to say. Cardi B collapsed on the stage, prompting a little shock from the crowd. Her male performers rushed to her side, but the show went on.

Although she continued, the singer didn’t ignore the mishap completely. Reportedly, in a since-deleted post, Cardi B joked that the government was to blame for her fall, “That was the government!”

She piled onto the joke further by quote-posting Pop Crave’s report on the incident, writing, “Can someone put a community note on this? This video is clearly Ai.”

Bringing the government into this isn’t totally out of the blue, considering her most recent interaction with them.

In a transaction that took place a day before her fall, Cardi B reacted to Homeland Security’s reaction over her comments about I.C.E. Confused? Let’s run it back.

At a previous show, Cardi B claimed that if I.C.E. came into her show, she and her fans would “jump” them. “They ain’t taking my fans, b—h!”

Naturally, the government, having recently gained an interest in trying to be funny online, responded, writing, “As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior.”

Cardi B didn’t let this slide. In response, the star wrote, “If we talking about drugs let’s talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to rape them. Why yall don’t wanna talk about the Epstein files?”

With this context, it’s no wonder the singer was quick to point the finger at the government for her tumble. Although she’s clearly joking, I wouldn’t be totally surprised if Homeland Security responded to that one, too.