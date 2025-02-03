cardi-b-risks-wardrobe-malfunction-in-daring-off-the-shoulder-dress

Cardi B made waves at the Grammys in a one-shoulder mermaid gown that looked like it was flirting with a wardrobe malfunction.

The mom of three set cameras ablaze at the 67th annual awards ceremony, held on February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The “WAP” wordsmith made a stunning entrance at the annual awards show, gracing the event in a glittering gown adorned with an extravagant feathered train. The gown was decorated with detailed hand embroidery, featuring beads and sequins carefully arranged to resemble bold, elegant tiger stripes.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cardi finished her look with a classic Hollywood-inspired bob styled in soft curls, paired with warm-toned makeup and long nails featuring bold black French tips.

Cardi B Had Stiff Competition at the Grammy Awards

Cardi’s track “Enough (Miami)” was nominated for Best Rap Performance this year, competing in a highly competitive category. The lineup featured notable names like Common & Pete Rock with Posdnuos, Doechii, Eminem, Future & Metro Boomin with Kendrick Lamar, GloRilla, and Kendrick Lamar as a solo artist.

Kendrick Lamar won the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for “Not Like Us.” He accepted the award wearing a Canadian Tuxedo, decked out in head-to-toe denim.

Kendrick Lamar now has 22 total Grammy awards in his career after “Not Like Us” sweeps the #Grammys winning all five categories it was nominated in.



🏆 SONG OF THE YEAR

🏆 RECORD OF THE YEAR

🏆 BEST RAP SONG

🏆 BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

🏆 BEST MUSIC VIDEO pic.twitter.com/3WZjFQzV73 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 3, 2025

However, it’s always an honor to be nominated, as they say.

She took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate the nomination, sharing her excitement in a post.“Ahhhh so grateful..and the fact that this song is my light work. Whew!!! This album honey…anyways thank you guys. Enjoy your day!!”

Cardi also shared on Instagram Live that the song was initially titled “And Her Name Is Cardi K.” She explained that she wrote it as a response to feeling targeted and ganged up on.

“I was really angry. I felt like…bi**es was ganging up on me, I felt like I was very, like, underestimated. Even like my fan base,” she explained, per Hot New Hip Hop.“I got in the studio on some mad sht, but honest with you, I’m not on that space right now. I don’t give a f**k about nobody right now. But that’s her original name. Her original name is ‘Cardi K,’ but her stage name is ‘Enough/Miami.’”