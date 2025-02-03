jay-z-appears-on-camera-at-grammys-despite-pending-sexual-assault-lawsuit

Despite the pending sexual assault lawsuit, Jay-Z appeared on camera at the 2025 Grammys alongside his wife Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Videos by Suggest

The rap mogul was seen wearing a classic tuxedo while his eldest daughter donned a cobalt dress. His wife, who received 11 nominations at this year’s event, wore a full-length gold dress.

Among the awards Beyoncé won this year was Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter. After being dubbed the award’s winner, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” hitmaker took to the stage to share her reaction.

“Wow, I really was not expecting this,” Beyoncé declared on stage. “I want to thank God, oh my God, that I’m able to still do what I love after so many years.”

Beyoncé then thanked everyone who made the album’s success possible.

“I’d like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this album,” she continued. “We worked so hard on it. I think sometimes genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists. And I just want to encourage people to do what they’re passionate about and to say, ‘Stay persistent.'”

Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department presented Beyoncé with the Best Country Album trophy. Others who were up for Best Country Album were Kacey Musgraves’ Deeper Well, Chris Stapleton’s Higher, Lainey Wilson’s Whirlwind, and Post Malone’s F-1 Trillion.

Along with Best Country Album, Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter scored Album of the Year. She also won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “II Most Wanted, ” featuring Miley Cyrus.

The Woman Who Accused Jay-Z of Assault Initially Went After Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

The Grammys occurred nearly two months after Jay-Z was hit with the sexual assault lawsuit from one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ accusers.

The accuser initially filed against Diddy in October 2024. However, she added Jay-Z as an additional defendant in an amended complaint. She alleged that both Diddy and Jay-Z sexually assaulted her in 2000 at a New York City afterparty following the MTV Video Music Awards. She said she was only 13 years old at the time.

Just after the lawsuit made headlines, Jay-Z spoke out, stating that the allegations were “heinous in nature.”

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?” Jay-Z insisted in the statement. “These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.”

The accuser’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, also stated, “As far as the allegations in the complaint filed, we will let the filing speak for itself and will litigate the facts in court, not in the media.”