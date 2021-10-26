Candance Owens Trashed Alec Baldwin On Instagram, Ireland Baldwin Rushed To His Defense

Alec Baldwin is cooperating with law enforcement over the accidental killing of Halyna Hutchins. Controversial pundit Candace Owens felt the need to attack Baldwin over what everyone agrees thus far was an accident. Alec’s daughter Ireland Baldwin stepped to his defense. Here’s what’s going on.

‘Poetic Justice’

Owens is not a fan of Baldwin because of his Donald Trump impression on SNL. The tragic death of Hutchins has already been politicized by conservatives as an easy way to attack Baldwin. Owens wrote in a now-deleted tweet, the shooting “would be an example of poetic justice if it weren’t for the actual innocent people that were murdered by him.” She wrote a few more tweets targeting the 30 Rock star.

Literally not one single thing that Alec Baldwin has said about Donald Trump and his supporters is going to age well. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 22, 2021

Owens returned to tweeting anti-vaccine rhetoric, but her crass comments did not go unnoticed. Ireland Baldwin responded on Instagram and even tagged Ownes. She called Ownes “the most disgusting, hateful, cancerous human being I’ve ever come across.” Ireland pointed out how disrespectful Owens is acting towards Hutchins.

Baldwin Goes Off

For Ireland, this was all a matter of respect. She said she didn’t care about Owens being a republican or unvaccinated, but the one “thing I find myself doing is being respectful.” She said Owens “tweets, lack of information, and ignorance are hurting people,” and opined her followers to leave her alone.

Owens Fires Back

Owens lives for social media beef, so it comes as no surprise that she responded. In another Instagram story, Owens showed that Ireland had “entered her DMs,” and wrote “because I don’t feel bad for her psychopathic father. Feel bad for the victim, not Alec.”

Beef Got Squashed

Luckily for fans of Ireland and Owens, they need not pick a side. Both shared the same screenshot from their DM conversation where Ireland wrote “thank you for taking the time to have a real conversation. Have a peaceful evening,” and Owens responded “no problem. Same to you.” Neither has mentioned the other since then, so it seems the rivalry has been snuffed out. The details of the full conversation were kept between the two, but it seems to have ended peacefully.

Owens thrives on attention, so she must be relishing this free controversy on the back of a tragedy. If you’d actually like to help the Hutchins family, they’ve set up a GoFundme in her memory. Its original goal to raise $10,000 has been crushed twentyfold. Alec’s also vowed to help the family in any way he can.