Canadian Traveler Springs Unprovoked Attack On Miami Airport Security, Video Newly Released

Newly released video footage shows the moment a Canadian traveler initiated a brawl with airport security. This wild, unprovoked attack occurred on December 28, 2024, in Miami International Airport.

Videos by Suggest

Video Shows Angry Canadian Attacking Miami Airport Security

Local 10 obtained the surveillance footage showing 28-year-old traveler Cameron Dylan McDougall launch an attack on TSA agents. This happened after the staff had kicked him off a flight.

The Toronto native strolled up to a security officer, throwing a jab at the man’s face. At first, the agent didn’t fight back until the traveler continued his attacks. He eventually pushed him down, and McDougall fell back onto a cart behind him.

Even when another officer pinned the man down, McDougall threw two more punches his way. The officer holding him down took the punches in stride, as if the punches hadn’t even hurt him.

Local 10

What these security officers didn’t know was that the assailant had just gotten into a fight beforehand. More video footage showed the angry Canadian initiating another brawl in the terminal.

The outlet reported that McDougall was in the Florida airport due to his violent actions on a previous flight between Panama and Canada. Court documents claim he “physically struck another passenger” during the December 27 flight to Toronto.

Miami-Dade Police Department

The pilot made an emergency landing in Miami, but instead of arresting the man, they simply removed him. Staff told him he could book a separate flight, so he bought a flight to Toronto with Air Canada the following day.

McDougall’s unprompted attacks occurred as he came back to the Miami airport around 6:37 AM for his flight. It seems the hot-headed Canadian still had some fight in him, for what reasons we don’t yet know.

On May 19, McDougall pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees. Each count will earn him up to a year in prison. On top of that, he faces charges for three felony batteries on a law enforcement officer and one battery charge.

His scheduled sentencing in Miami federal court is this Friday. McDougall must also appear in court on June 2 for state charges, according to the New York Post.