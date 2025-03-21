Massive Fire Grounds Major Airport, Disrupting 100,000 Travelers

Heathrow Airport in London, one of the busiest travel hubs in the world, suspended all operations on Friday due to a power outage caused by a massive fire at a nearby electrical substation. The disruption impacted over 1,000 flights globally, leaving travelers stranded and sparking chaos across international flight schedules.

Videos by Suggest

Travelers are urged to steer clear of the airport for the entire day, as flights began diverting away from the British travel hub in the early hours of the morning.

“Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage,” Heathrow Airport announced on X. “To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March.”

🚨 BREAKING: Heathrow Airport says it will be closed all day due to significant power outage caused by a fire at a nearby electrical substation



“We expect significant disruption over the coming days and passengers should not travel to the airport under any circumstances” pic.twitter.com/jeqEqb8BX6 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 21, 2025

The emergency closure has disrupted over 1,300 flights, impacting the travel plans of more than 100,000 passengers, per CNN.

Dozens of Firefighters Battled the Massive Airport Fire

Meanwhile, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) has reported that dozens of firefighters are working tirelessly to contain a blaze at a substation in Hayes, London. The incident has prompted the evacuation of over 150 people from the surrounding area. As a result, homes and businesses have experienced widespread power outages throughout the day.

“This will be a prolonged incident, with crews remaining on the scene throughout the night. As we head into the morning, disruption is expected to increase. We urge people to avoid the area wherever possible,” the LFB explained.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

Flights worldwide were being redirected to alternate airports, with planes from Perth, Paris, and New York rerouted to Shannon, Ireland. Some inbound flights to Heathrow from the U.S. were turned back midair. A United Airlines flight departing San Francisco, originally bound for a transatlantic journey, was instead redirected to land in Washington, D.C.

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have reportedly redirected flights to the nearby Gatwick Airport.

Heathrow, one of the world’s busiest airports, serves as a gateway to over 200 destinations. It’s projected to welcome 83.9 million passengers in 2025, according to CNN.