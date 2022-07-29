Can You Handle These Gen X TikToks? Only Real Gen X-ers Will Find Them Funny

The razor-sharp humor of Gen X Council on TikTok is the epitome of Generation X’s take-no-prisoners attitude. This guy might not speak for the entire generation, but his humor is definitely typical of his peers—which is to say it’s vastly superior to every other generation that came before or after.

Though they might be the smallest and most often overlooked generation (no complex there), Gen X has turned what might have been disadvantageous for Millennials or Baby Boomers into their strongest asset. All the hardship has made Gen X even funnier than ever before, and no one’s funnier on TikTok than the user called Gen X Council.

RELATED: Why Do Gen X Women Look So Young? We Found Their Secret

Real name Forest Leonard, Gen X Council generally spends a lot of time discussing different Gen X cultural touchstones and hashing out the particulars that set them apart from others. His dry sense of humor has amassed tens of thousands of followers who can’t get enough of his witticisms. Here are a few of our personal favorite videos. Not only does he get Gen X exactly right, the videos are hilarious to boot!

Does Gen X Get Offended?

On Making ‘Blazing Saddles’ Today

RELATED: The Big Divide Between Black And White Gen X: The Woods

Gen X On The Outside VS Gen X On The Inside

Straddling The Digital And Analog Era

The One True Gender Neutral Term Coined By Gen X

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Introduced Her Child Emme As ‘They’ Before Duet And We’re Still Not Over It

There are so many other hilarious videos and discussions on Gen X Council’s channel, including some truly thought-provoking commentary on the differences between Gen X and everyone else. Sometimes it’s hard to be the superior generation, but mostly it just means you’re funnier than anyone else.

More Stories From Suggest