campbell-soup-company-changing-historic-name-after-155-years

After more than a century and a half, Campbell Soup Company is ready to make some changes, starting with a brand name switch-up.

During its annual investor meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10, Campbell Soup announced its plan to drop the “Soup” out of its name. It will rebrand to The Campbell’s Company.

Although it is still known for its soup lines, the company has acquired various meal and snack brands. Campbell’s president and chief executive officer, Mark Clouse, said it was time to “turn the page and enter a new chapter.”

“This subtle yet important change retains the company’s iconic name recognition, reputation, and equity built over 155 years while better reflecting the full breadth of the company’s portfolio,” Clouse explained.

Among the brands that Campbell Soup has acquired are Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, and Prego.

Clouse continued to push for the change by stating the new chapter is where the company’s “strengthened team, transformed portfolio, and rebuilt capabilities are positioned to win and win consistently.”

He further claimed that the new name “respects our heritage, but also reflects who we are today.”

“A name that celebrates soup. In fact, the name, font and color match our iconic red and white soup can,” Clouse shared. “We will always love soup and we’ll never take our eye off of this critical business. But today, we’re so much more than soup.”

The name change is subject to approval. It will be voted on during the company’s annual shareholder’s meeting in November.

One of the company’s reps also shared with PEOPLE that the company will still be known as “Campbell’s”. This is even after the name change occurs.

Campbell Soup President of Snack Also Speaks Out About the Company’s Full Potential Snacks

Along with the name change announcement, Campbell Soup shared progress on its snacks division.

Chris Foley, President of Snacks, notably outlined the potential growth the division has. “We have built the best snacks portfolio in faster growing and advantaged categories,” he said. “We expect to continue to grow these advantaged core businesses by pursuing best-in-class innovation and unlocking the full potential from our advantaged distribution network.”

Foley also stated the division’s strategy is designed to deliver margin expansion. It will also make the necessary investments to fuel growth for the future. All of this is done in a sustainable manner.

“We could not be better positioned for leading the on-going growth and momentum in snacking,” Foley added.