This Photo Of Camilla Parker Bowles’ Plane After Bird Strike Is Startling

Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles recently took a vacation, but things ended on a rather stressful note. The plane she flew home on was struck by a bird, and a photo of the plane after the collision is shocking the internet.

The Queen Consort’s Relaxing Getaway

Bowles headed to Bengaluru, India last month to spend some time at a holistic health center called Soukya. This wasn’t her first visit to the center; Bowles started going in 2010 and has returned a handful of times over the years.

According to the Times of India, while the queen consort is at the center, she receives “rejuvenation therapies,” such as meditation and massages. Some have theorized that the reason Bowles needed a relaxing getaway was all the media scrutiny.

With Prince Harry’s book announcement—his memoir, Spare, is due to hit shelves in January—and the new Charles, Diana, and Camilla-centered season of Netflix’s The Crown dropping this month, the royals are on everybody’s minds. The whole point of the trip seemed to be relaxation, but Bowles’ return trip definitely had the opposite effect.

A Bird Seriously Damaged The Plane

Bowles flew back to the United Kingdom on a British Airways flight. As the plane was making its way back to England, a bird flew into the nose of the airplane. The plane was able to land safely, but a picture of the damage has many people shocked.

One image of the airplane shows a completely smashed-in nose that appears to be covered in blood. People commenting on the photo seemed surprised that just one bird could cause that much damage.

British Airways Boeing 777-200ER aircraft (G-YMMJ) suffered a bird strike today while doing Flight BA118 from Bengaluru , India to London Heathrow Airport .



Picture : MZulqarnainBut pic.twitter.com/VcQeJO6cNH — FL360aero (@fl360aero) October 28, 2022

One Twitter user explained, “The nose is a reinforced polymer dome, that houses the radar system. The plastic is simply pushed in. Had it been aluminum, the structural spars would have bounced the bird with very little to no damage.”

It’s assumed that this incident scared the queen consort. Express reported that Bowles “does not like flying.” Her royal duties mean Bowles has to face that fear a lot, but one royal insider said, “She sometimes has to embrace fear and get on with it.” The damage done to the plane Bowles was flying home on looks really intense. Luckily, it was able to land safely!

