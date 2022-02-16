Camilla Parker Bowles Allegedly Had A Cruel Nickname For Meghan Markle, Was ‘Suspicious’ From The Beginning According To Royal Biographer

According to Tom Bower, the author of a number of unauthorized biographies, Camilla Parker Bowles has some choice words to describe her daughter-in-law Meghan Markle behind closed doors, and that she was suspicious about the “adventuress from Los Angeles” from the very beginning. The bad blood doesn’t just spill one way, Bower continued. Markle is supposedly using recent news about Prince Charles’ wife to declare “war” against her.

Camilla Parker Bowles Vs Meghan Markle?

Camilla Parker Bowles may be celebrating after her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth announced that she would be granted the title Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes queen, but apparently, not everyone is happy about the news. And we’re not just talking about hosts from The View who have called Parker Bowles the “Queen Adulterer.”

Author Tom Bower recently claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s silence on the matter is incredibly telling. Bower has written several unauthorized biographies about important British figures like Simon Cowell, Richard Branson, Boris Johnson, and Jeremy Corbin, among many others. Now he’s setting his sights on the royal family.

Sussexes’ Radio Silence Speaks Volumes, Author Claims

Bower told The Sun that he thought their silence was “deliberate” and an intentional “insult” to the royal family in general, and possibly Parker Bowles specifically. “Perhaps the Sussexes’ deafening silence is Meghan’s way of declaring war,” Bower explained, adding, “It is believed that she has never liked Camilla, and I am sure the feelings are reciprocated.”

Bower goes on to insist that Parker Bowles was never that enthusiastic about Markle from the beginning, and was allegedly quick to voice her suspicions about the former Suits actress. “From the outset, Camilla was suspicious about the adventuress from Los Angeles,” Bower claimed. “She found it hard to believe that Meghan would sacrifice her career and independence to serve silently as a team player devoted to the monarchy.”

Despite her suspicions, Parker Bowles reportedly “remained tight-lipped,” even as Prince Harry’s relationship with Prince Charles began to sour before her eyes. “While watching Charles painfully believe that Harry was intent on publicly humiliating him, Camilla undoubtedly provided the comfort and good advice to reassure her husband that he had done the best he could,” Bower continued.

Talks With Prince Charles Spark Cutting Nickname

“She could comfort him that while his authority is challenged by the Sussex’s, he would emerge victorious.” It was allegedly during those difficult conversations with her husband that Parker Bowles would occasionally drop her supposed nickname for Markle.

“During those inevitably endless, tortured and inconclusive conversations,” Bower said, “Camilla is the sort who would refer to Meghan as ‘that minx’ — the self-seeking trouble- maker whose antics will always end in tears.” If there’s any truth to this story, which the royal family almost certainly wouldn’t confirm if there was, that’s quite the cutting nickname.

More Royal Stories From Suggest

Meghan Markle Allegedly Pushed Prince Harry To End Friendship With Princesses Eugenie And Beatrice, Royal Gossip Claims



Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly At Risk Of Losing $130 Million Deals; Spotify, Netflix Reportedly Upset



Kate Middleton’s Outfit At Latest Solo Outing Is The Business Casual Look You’ve Been Searching For



Prince Harry Gossip: Allegedly Begging Queen Elizabeth To Let Him Rejoin The Royal Family And Leave ‘Living Nightmare’ With Meghan Markle



Royal Gossip Says Queen Elizabeth Is Reportedly Shaken After Getting Meghan Markle’s ‘Cruel Letter’ About Her Family