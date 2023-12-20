Cameron Diaz Breaks Silence on Rumor That Jamie Foxx’s Behavior Led Her to Quit Acting

Cameron Diaz speaks out about the rumor about Jamie Foxx’s behavior on the set of Back in Action that led her to quit acting for the second time.

During her recent appearance on Molly Sims’ Lipstick on the Rim podcast, Diaz talked about what really went on while on the Back in Action set. “I really hate all the things that were being said about our set at the time,” she explained. “You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, ‘What are you talking about?’”

Cameron Diaz also spoke about Foxx supposedly making everything miserable behind the scenes. The behavior supposedly caused her to never want to make another film again. However, Diaz declared that none of the rumors about Foxx were true. “Jame is the best,” she declared. “I love that guy so much. He’s such a special person and he’s so talented, so much fun.”

Diaz did admit there were some “hiccups” on the Back in Action set, but those were “natural things that happened” and had nothing to do with the rumors. Unexpected delays also caused issues, but those were due to Foxx’s hospitalization. “That’s something that is not my place to speak about,” she said about Foxx’s hospital stay. She noted that the actor is “thriving” now.

Cameron Diaz Refers to Her ‘Back in Action’ Co-Star Jamie Foxx as ‘So Classy’

Meanwhile, Cameron Diaz reflected on the comments that were made about Jamie Foxx’s behavior on the Back in Action set.

“When I see and hear people trying to take down another person like… [Jamie is] so classy,” Diaz continued. “He’s like, ‘Nope. Just let them [talk].”

Back in Action is notably Diaz’s first film since 2014. She previously stepped away from her acting career to start a family with her husband Benji Madden. She has worked with Foxx on other film projects such as Annie and Any Given Sunday.

Foxx has yet to address what happened that led to him being hospitalized for several weeks. He stated that a mysterious illness left him unable to walk. He reassured everyone that he wasn’t a clone.

“I know a lot of people who were saying I was cloned out there” he stated during a recent award acceptance speech. He then thanked everyone who supported him through the health scare.

“I’ve been through something,” he explained. “I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over… when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel – I didn’t see the light.”