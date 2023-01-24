Sarah Michelle Gellar And Freddie Prinze Jr. Just Appeared On Red Carpet Together For The First Time Since 2007

Since the early aughts, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have proven that acting couples really can go the distance. They are an anomaly as far as Hollywood marriages are concerned. Howard Stern memorably bet Prinze in 2002 that their marriage wouldn’t last 10 years. Thankfully, the radio host was wrong; last year, Gellar and Prinze celebrated 20 years of marriage.

Now, the couple is putting their love on display once again. On Thursday, Gellar and Prinze made their first red-carpet appearance as a couple in over 15 years. The event was in anticipation for Wolf Pack, a new Paramount+ series produced by and starring Gellar. The series is being touted as a descendant of Gellar’s iconic teen series Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The Couple’s Scene-Stealing Ensembles

For the red carpet, Gellar donned an absolutely stunning mini dress. The piece was constructed with a sheer material overlayed with gorgeous floral details. She topped off the look with large, eye-grabbing earrings and a subtle-glam makeup look.

Prinze also brought his A-game to the red carpet. The She’s All That star went with an all-black ensemble, pairing a black top and trousers with a sleek bomber jacket. He also got the memo about accessorizing, accenting his look with a fedora and striped fingerless gloves.

(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Gellar and Prinze first met on the set of their 1997 film I Know What You Did Last Summer, but they didn’t start dating until 2000. In 2002, the couple co-starred in the live-action Scooby-Doo film as Fred and Daphne. Later that year, they tied the knot in an intimate Mexico wedding.

Gellar took a step back from acting in the early 2010s to focus on raising her and Prinze’s two children, Charlotte Grace and Rocky James. She recently made a triumphant return in the 2022 Netflix film Do Revenge and is back in full force with her new Paramount+ series.

Gellar And Prinze Jr.’s Marriage Is Stronger Than Ever

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gellar revealed that her daughter, Charlotte, wants to follow in her famous parents’ footsteps and join the acting business. However, the Cruel Intentions star insists she won’t let Charlotte start working until she graduates high school.

In the interview, she also revealed that, 20 years later, she and Prinze are still the picture of marital bliss. Prinze even gave a rare statement about his wife, praising his wife for her time on working on Buffy.

“She had to deal with a lot of bullsh*t on that show for all seven years it was on,” he told the publication. “The stuff they pressed upon her, without any credit or real salary, while she was often the only one doing 15-hour days… yet she was still able to get the message of that character out every single week and do it with pride and do it professionally.”

That isn’t to say that Gellar isn’t still proud of the show, though. She told the publication that her kids have seen Buffy and are big fans. It remains to be seen if they’ll be tuning into Wolf Pack, though. The first episode of the new series will be available to stream on January 26.