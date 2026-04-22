‘Call of Duty’ Creator’s Terrifying Cause of Death Released: Latest on the Vince Zampella Crash

Nearly four months after Call of Duty creator Vince Zampella passed away following a terrifying single-car crash, more details about his cause of death have been released.

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According to TMZ, Zampella’s cause of death was from burns and smoke inhalation after he was trapped inside his 2026 Ferrari 296 GTS.

As previously reported, the accident occurred on Angeles Crest Highway in the mountains north of Los Angeles in late December 2025. Zampella’s Ferrari just exited a tunnel when it slammed into a concrete barrier and caught fire.

Zampella was trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene. A passenger in the same vehicle died after he was transferred to a nearby hospital.

A video obtained by TMZ reveals the moments leading up to the accident. Zampella’s vehicle is seen speeding out of a nearby tunnel. The vehicle then goes out of control, skids into a roadside barrier, and bursts into flames.

Skid marks show that Zampella had attempted to regain control of the vehicle shortly before the fire.

Local investigators have not confirmed the official cause of the crash. However, it appears that speed may have played a factor.

At the time, Zampella was the head of EA-owned Respawn Entertainment. He also co-founded Infinity Ward and was the CEO of Ripple Effect Studios.

Other games Zampella is best known for are Titanfall, Apex Legends, and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order. He most recently served as creative director of Battlefield 6.

He was survived by his three children.

Infinity Ward and Respawn Entertainment Paid Tribute to Zampella After His Passing

In a statement on social media, Infinity Ward paid tribute to Zampella shortly after his death.

“As one of the founders of Infinity Ward and Call of Duty, you will always have a special place in our history,” the post reads. “Your legacy of creating iconic, lasting entertainment is immeasurable.”

Respawn Entertainment described Zampella as a “titan and legend” of the gaming industry. “His impact reached far beyond any one game or studio.”

“We will remember Vince for how he showed up every day, trusting his teams, encouraging bold ideas, and believing in Respawn & Battlefield,” the statement added. “Most importantly, he championed what he believed was right for the people behind those studios and our players because it mattered.”



