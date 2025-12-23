‘Call of Duty’ Co-Creator Dies in Ferrari Crash: Vince Zampella Was 55

Vince Zampella, the co-creator of Call of Duty and current head of EA-owned Respawn Entertainment, has passed away following a crash involving a 2026 Ferrari 296 GTS he was driving. He was 55 years old.

According to NBC 4 Los Angeles, the accident occurred on Angeles Crest Highway in the mountains north of Los Angeles. The Ferrari just exited a tunnel when it slammed into a concrete barrier and caught fire.

Zampella was trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene. The passenger of the car died at a nearby hospital. Details about the passenger remain unknown.

Born in 1970, Vince Zampella was best known as a co-founder and studio head of Infinity Ward. He was also the CEO of Ripple Effect Studios. Along with Call of Duty, other games Zampella worked on were Titanfall, Apex Legends, and Star Wars: The Jedi- Fallen Order.

Zampella is survived by his three children, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Brigitte.

Video Game Critic praised Vince Zampella as a ‘Very, Very Humble Person’

Following the news of Zampella’s passing, Washington Post video game critic Gene Park spoke out about the video game developer.

“He really knew how to create stories and create experiences that really hit at the heart of the human experience, whether it’s terror, dread, heroism,” Park stated. “I think he was really able to kind of encapsulate that through the designs of the video games he made.”

Park then said, “He was a very, very humble person. He was very well aware of the impact that he made on people, and he never took it for granted.”

Meanwhile, EA released a statement, sharing that Zampella had a “profound and far-reaching” impact on the world of video games.

“This is an unimaginable loss, and our hearts are with Vince’s family, his loved ones, and all those touched by his work,” the statement reads. “Vince’s influence on the video game industry was profound and far-reaching. A friend, colleague, leader, and visionary creator, his work helped shape modern interactive entertainment and inspired millions of players and developers around the world. His legacy will continue to shape how games are made and how players connect for generations to come.”