California Thief Posed As Delivery Driver, Stole $11M In Cryptocurrency

You have to be careful who you open the door to these days. A California thief made off with millions after posing as a delivery driver.

The armed thief robbed a homeowner in San Francisco after posing as a delivery driver. He then tied up the homeowner before making off with their laptop, cellphone, and more than $11 million worth of cryptocurrency.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the armed robber targeted the house in the early hours of last Saturday. The home was in San Francisco’s Mission Dolores neighborhood.

After pretending to be a delivery driver, the thief quickly pulled a firearm. They then tied up the homeowner using duct tape. At this time, it’s unclear if any arrests were made after the broad daylight robbery.

Delivery Driver Crime

The fake delivery driver theft comes amid growing crimes directed at crypto investors. This includes both kidnappings and robberies. For instance, back in March, thieves tried to rob influencer Amouranth, whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa, of her cryptocurrency.

Fast forward to May, Italian millionaire, Michael Valentino Teofrasto Carturan, was tortured for his cryptocurrency password.

Experts have weighed in on the rash string of robberies. It all comes down to the fact that cryptocurrency is harder to trace than money. So in theory, cryptocurrency investors are bigger targets.

“Kidnappings of crypto investors are definitely on the rise,” Steve Krystek, CEO of PFC Safeguards, a personal security company, said. “A lot of the people who come into this money are flashy, and they’re signaling that they have wealth.”

Meanwhile, cybercrime consultant David Sehyeon Baek weighed in on the investigation of cryptocurrency crimes. He said investigators “move on all three fronts at once: devices, blockchain, and victim profiling, rather than choosing one over the others.”

“In the first 24–72 hours, they’ll push hard on the hardware side,” Baek explained. he said they will attempt to track down the thieves. “In parallel, they’ll try to identify the exact wallets and addresses involved so blockchain specialists can start tracing outflows in real time.”