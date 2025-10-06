California Shovel-Wielding Man Killed By Police After Charging At Officer

A 36-year-old California man, Rudy Anthony Martinez II, was killed in an officer-involved shooting after he reportedly charged at a responding officer while wielding a shovel.

According to a press release issued by the Anaheim Police Department (APD), the incident occurred on September 15. At around 12:45 p.m., an APD officer responded to the Holly Street and Falmouth Avenue intersection. He had been informed of a person acting “suspiciously, possibly under the influence of drugs,” police said.

While on the way to the scene, the officer was informed that the individual, later identified as Martinez, was carrying a brick. Moments later, however, the APD officer learned that the suspect was wielding a shovel.

In newly released footage, the officer is seen arriving at the scene, with Martinez wielding the shovel. The officer, who uttered “Oh sh-t” as he saw the suspect, exited his patrol car, and Martinez ran toward him. Then, the 36-year-old man struck the police cruiser twice with the shovel.

With his gun pointing at the suspect, the officer instructed Martinez to “sit down,” warning him, “you’re gonna get shot.” Martinez, after striking the vehicle twice, then charged at the officer. Finally, the officer fired five shots at Martinez, who dropped to the ground.

Rudy Anthony Martinez II was transported to a local hospital after the officer began rendering first aid. Approximately 30 minutes after arrival, he was pronounced dead. Meanwhile, the officer was uninjured, and the shovel was recovered from the scene.

Shooting In Front Of An Elementary School

The shooting, as per the APD, took place in front of John Marshall Elementary School. Class was in session, but fortunately, no students were exposed to the shooting, police said.

“The school was placed on lockdown temporarily, and parents were advised of an alternate location to pick up their children,” police added.

The Anaheim Elementary School District released a statement shortly after the shooting, saying that “out of an abundance of caution,” the lockdown was initiated.

“At no point was there a direct threat to our students or staff,” the statement read, as per ABC7. We are in constant communication with the Anaheim Police Department and are following all established safety procedures to ensure the well-being of our school community.”