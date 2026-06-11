Cows Reportedly Caused Fatal Car Crash That Killed Movie Producer: R.B. Choudary Was 77

A herd of cows has reportedly been deemed responsible for the fatal car crash that claimed the life of famed movie producer R.B. Choudary. He was 77 years old.

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According to The Times of India, the producer died on May 5 following the crash in Rajasthan, India. At the time, Choudary was attending a close relative’s wedding in the village of Lilamba. Following the event, Choudary got into a vehicle with his son-in-law and driver Gautam. As they were driving towards Joontha in the Beawar region, a herd of cows appeared on the road.

Gautam reportedly tried to avoid the herd but crashed into a roadside barrier. Tragically, Choudary suffered extensive injuries and was declared dead on the scene.

The producer’s son-in-law was also seriously injured in the accident and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Born on April 18, 1949, Choudary went into the film industry in 1988. He was the founder of production company Super Good Films. Among the films he produced were Poove Unakkaga (1996), Suryavamsam (1997), Thulladha Manamum Thullum (1999), Nattamai (1994), and Anandham (2001).

He received various awards for his work, including multiple best film awards at the Filmfare Awards.

Choudary is survived by his wife, Mahjabeen, and his four children, including his sons, actors Jithan Ramesh and Jiiva.

Actors and Filmmakers Pay Tribute to Choudary

Just after the news broke about Choudary’s sudden passing, various producers and filmmakers paid tribute to the late producer.

Film director and screenwriter Vikrman shared in a statement, “I had pitched Pudhu Vasantham to many production houses, but it was Choudary sir who gave me my break as a director,” Vikrman shared. “Even my house is named Pudhu Vasantham. His dream was to make 100 films under his banner.”

Fellow film director, producer, and screenwriter Nammalvar Lingusamy also shared, “I still remember every single word you told me after my first narration, the tears in your eyes meant everything. From that moment to our many conversations that followed, up until the last one where you kept talking about that ‘final film’… It’s been a journey I never wanted to end.”