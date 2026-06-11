Fan-Favorite Game Show Personality Breaks Ankle During Sister’s Bachelorette Party Weekend

A popular game show personality recently suffered a broken ankle while attending her sister’s bachelorette party weekend.

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Anna Garcia, who previously appeared on Game Changer and Make Some Noise, spoke about the incident during her April appearance on Havin’ A Day with Patrick McDonald.

“Are you frustrated by having broken your ankle?” McDonald asked.

To which Garcia replied, “Yeah, it’s tough. I have had too many injuries for someone as spry, and young, and gorgeous as myself. It’s not right.”

She further recalled what led to the injury. “At my sister’s [bachelorette] party weekend, but not anything crazy. I was the maid of honor. So I was like designated driving, cooking the meals, making the drinks.”

However, things took a turn for Garcia as she was getting ready to head home from the fun-filled weekend.

“I was packing up the car when we left, and I was like just going downstairs,” she noted. “And rolled my ankle so hard.”

Clarifying the injury, Garcia declared, “Oh, I broke it. Going downstairs.”

She then pointed out, “Isn’t that annoying? And everyone’s like, ‘Oh, you just sprained it.’ No one ever breaks an ankle from just rolling it, but apparently, I have the will. I have the sheer will. The sheer will.’

Garcia Works on Recovering After the Ankle Injury

Meanwhile, Garcia revealed how she was recovering from the injury.

“I’ve been taking calcium like it’s nobody’s business,” she noted. “I’m drinking milk, I’m getting – I’m getting fortified moving forward.”

McDonald jokingly declared, “This is a heartland diet. This is Dairy Farmers of America.”

“No, truly sponsored by a cott of cheerse in my fridge,” Garcia continued. “I’m like, no one is going to be able to touch me after this.”

McDonald then presented a cold, fruity beverage to Garcia. ‘I heard you love coconut,” he said.

Garcia also took to Instagram in early May to post photos featuring her boot. “I don’t need bones nor have I ever needed bones,” she captioned the post.

“You healed yet? Your turn to push the beach rider (not injured just jealous),” McDonald commented.