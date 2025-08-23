California Parents Arrested For Murder After Claiming 7-Month-Old Was Kidnapped During Diaper Change

Jake and Rebecca Haro, 32 and 41, respectively, originally reported their 7-month-old son, Emmanuel, missing, saying that he had been kidnapped during a diaper change. However, following inconsistencies and police investigations, they have been arrested for murder.

According to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, Emmanuel was reported kidnapped back on Thursday, August 14. In their most recent update, following an SBSD search effort and investigation, it was determined that the reported kidnapping, which supposedly occurred in Yucaipa, California, never happened.

As a result, Jake and Rebecca Haro were arrested for murder at their Cabazon residence on Friday, August 22. As per the SBSD, it is believed that Emmanuel is dead, and his remains are yet to be found.

“The circumstances surrounding this investigation are tragic and we will continue to search for Emmanuel,” San Bernardino Sheriff Shannon Dicus said. “I trust our justice system will hold the parents accountable.”

Fake Kidnapping, Police Say

In an interview with KTLA, Rebecca originally claimed that Emmanuel had been kidnapped while she, Jake, and their three children were at a local park to attend a football practice on August 14.

At one point, Rebecca took Emmanuel to a local sporting goods store to buy a mothguard for her older son. However, she noticed the 7-month-old had soiled himself. So, she laid Emmanuel next to the car seat and began changing his diaper.

Then, according to her, someone approached her and said, “Hola.” She claimed she was attacked and lost consciousness. Rebecca woke up with a black eye, and the attacker and Emmanuel were gone.

A search effort ensued, and both Rebecca and Jake Haro pleaded for the baby to be returned.

“Whoever took my son, please return him,” Jake said. “We just want him back. We won’t do anything to you. Just give us our son. Keep him safe, don’t hurt him, make sure you feed him and change him.”

However, the SBSD reported inconsistencies in Rebecca’s story, and the mother allegedly refused to continue an interview when confronted by them. No AMBER alert was issued at the time, as the case didn’t meet the criteria.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Jake Haro has a previous June 2023 willful child cruelty conviction. The incident is unrelated to Emmanuel, involving the man’s baby girl instead.