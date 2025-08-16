California 7-Month-Old Allegedly Kidnapped While Mother Changed His Diaper

A 7-month-old California boy, Emmanuel Haro, was allegedly kidnapped outside a store. At the time, reportedly, his mother was changing his diaper when she was knocked out by someone who only said “Hola.”

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office (SBCSO), the incident occurred on August 14, 2025. At around 7:46 p.m., SBCSO deputies responded to a store located on Yucaipa Boulevard. They had received a report of a missing infant boy.

In an update issued on August 15, the SBCSO referred to the case as a “reported kidnapping.” The sheriff’s office detailed that the child’s mother, Rebecca Haro, was attacked outside the retail store. However, no suspect information is available at the time.

Rebecca detailed to KTLA that she was changing her baby’s diaper at the time. While Emmanuel lay next to the car seat, someone approached and greeted her. Then, she blacked out.

“I was going to get the diaper and somebody said, ‘Hola,’ and I don’t remember anything since,” Rebecca said. “I woke up here on the floor and I didn’t see Emmanuel.”

After waking up with a black eye, Emmanuel was nowhere to be found. She searched desperately for her infant son, to no avail. She then drove to a Big 5 store and called 911.

Inconsistencies

Police have yet to find Emmanuel Haro. However, in a recent news release, the SBCSO stated that, during an interview, Rebecca’s story had inconsistencies. When confronted by them, she “declined to continue with the interview.”

“At this point in the investigation, investigators are unable to rule out foul play in the disappearance of Emmanuel,” the SBCSO added.

While the investigation and the search for Emmanuel continue, the boy’s father, Jake Haro, has pleaded with the alleged kidnapper to return his son.

“Whoever took my son, please return him,” Jake said, as per KTLA. “We just want him back. We won’t do anything to you. Just give us our son. Keep him safe, don’t hurt him, make sure you feed him and change him.”

As per the SBCSO, Emmanuel Haro is about 24 inches tall and weighs about 21 pounds. The 7-month-old has brown hair, brown eyes, and is cross-eyed. He was last seen wearing a black Nike onesie.