Former MLB Draft Pick Arrested For Murder: What to Know About Brian Grant’s Charges

Brian Grant, a former MLB draft pick from 2002, was arrested this week in North Carolina.

Videos by Suggest

Authorities allege he is responsible for the murder of a locksmith, according to TMZ.

The Oak Island Police Department, as reported by the outlet, responded to a call at Grant’s home on Wednesday regarding gunfire. Upon arrival, officers discovered 61-year-old Randy Stewart deceased from a gunshot wound.

Authorities conducted an investigation that identified Brian Grant as the suspected shooter. The former pitcher was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

According to authorities cited by TMZ, Stewart, the owner of a locksmith business, was reportedly working at Grant’s residence when the shooting took place. Police body camera footage showed Grant telling authorities that Stewart put a knife to his throat, according to WRAL News.

No additional details about the incident have been disclosed. According to jail records obtained by TMZ, the 40-year-old remains in custody without the option for bond.

The Toronto Blue Jays Drafted Brian Grant in 2002

The Toronto Blue Jays selected Grant in the seventh round of the 2002 draft. Although he never reached the Major Leagues, the 6-foot-4, 207-pound right-hander spent five seasons pitching in the minors.

Brian Grant — 2002 Medicine Hat BlueJays pic.twitter.com/pKiYFOqmvA — Cardlover82 (@cardlover82) July 24, 2025

Grant played for several teams within Toronto’s farm system, including the Medicine Hat Blue Jays, the Pulaski Blue Jays, and the Auburn Doubledays.

By the end of his career, he had compiled a 4.72 ERA across 169.2 innings pitched.

Brian Grant Appeared in Court on Thursday

Grant lives in Fuquay-Varina, a town located approximately 20 miles south of Raleigh.

The incident reportedly happened at Grant’s home during a service call by Stewart’s locksmith company, according to the Wilmington Star-News.

A representative from the district attorney’s office confirmed to the Star-News that the residence was Grant’s second home. Grant’s attorney also spoke with the Star-News, emphasizing that the former pitcher has no criminal history, is a family man with young children, and described the case as a clear example of self-defense.

Grant appeared in Brunswick County Court on Thursday and is set to return for his next hearing on August 11.