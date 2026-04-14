President Trump Wants to Use ‘Magic Paint’ on the Outside of Federal Building

Ready to make more changes in Washington, D.C., President Trump wants to use “magic paint” on the federal Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

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According to CNN, the world leader is now seeking to use “magic paint with silicate” on the building’s well-known granite exterior.

The Commission of Fine Arts, which oversees changes to federal buildings, announced late last week that it will review Trump’s idea and will weigh in on the plans.

There are two potential options that have been submitted to the commission. The first option is to paint the entire structure white. The second option is to paint the structure white while leaving the building’s exposed basement and sub-basement in their original granite.

A statue of the explorer Christopher Columbus, placed by US President Donald Trump, stands near the White House at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) in Washington, DC, on March 23, 2026. Photo by im WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

The White House claimed that the existing federal building has been “largely neglected since its construction in the late 1800s.” The documents stated the building is also showing “years of poor or non-existent exterior maintenance, and general disregard.”

Trump reportedly said behind closed doors that the “magic paint” would “strengthen the stone, keep water out, prevent staining, be easy to apply, and rarely require painting.”

A Panel of Experts Disagree With Trump’s “Magic Paint” Idea

However, a panel of experts has warned that the paint could be “incompatible” with such a surface.

The experts notably stated, “mineral silicate paints are not suited for use on granite.” The building’s stone does not chemically bond with the “magic paint” that Trump wants to use.

They then pointed out that the paint could cause “permanent damage.” It would not “strengthen granite or improve its structural durability.” The paint would also fail to prevent standing. The experts noted, “[Stains are] likely to be much more visible on paint than on the existing granite surface.”

The Eisenhower building, which was completed in 1888, originally housed the State, War, and Navy departments. It now serves as ancillary office space for the president’s staff. The building houses the vice president and National Security Council offices, as well as the Office of Management and Budget.

The building took nearly 20 years to complete. Famous author Mark Twain famously referred to it as “the ugliest building in America.”